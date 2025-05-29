Baby delivered after mother’s murder in West Bank terror attack dies

In a statement, Schneider Medical Center said: “We regret to report that, during the night, Raviv Chaim, the infant delivered following the attack in Samaria two weeks ago in which his mother, Tzeela Gez, was murdered, has died. Raviv was hospitalized in critical condition in the neonatal intensive care unit. The medical staff fought for his life with dedication throughout, but despite every effort, the hospital had to pronounce his death in the early hours. We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving family.”

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, responded to the tragic news. “This is a double murder. The world should be outraged. We demand a Zionist response: more construction in memory of Raviv and Tzeela. We will stand with the family always,” he said Thursday morning.

