Baby delivered after mother’s murder in West Bank terror attack dies

The Samaria Regional Council announced Thursday morning the death of Raviv Chaim Gez, the newborn delivered via emergency cesarean section after his mother, Tzeela Gez, was killed in a terror attack near the West Bank settlement of Bruchin earlier this month.
She was on her way to the delivery room when she was shot and killed by a terrorist. Raviv succumbed to his injuries early Thursday at Schneider Children's Medical Center.
His father, Hananel, was informed of the baby's death at the hospital.
In a statement, Schneider Medical Center said: “We regret to report that, during the night, Raviv Chaim, the infant delivered following the attack in Samaria two weeks ago in which his mother, Tzeela Gez, was murdered, has died. Raviv was hospitalized in critical condition in the neonatal intensive care unit. The medical staff fought for his life with dedication throughout, but despite every effort, the hospital had to pronounce his death in the early hours. We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving family.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, responded to the tragic news. “This is a double murder. The world should be outraged. We demand a Zionist response: more construction in memory of Raviv and Tzeela. We will stand with the family always,” he said Thursday morning.
Meital Ben Yosef, chair of the Bruchin settlement, added: “The community mourns the loss of Raviv Chaim son of Tzeela, of blessed memory. A baby who was meant to enter the world with joy and anticipation took his last breath this morning, after two weeks of struggling between life and death. A vile terrorist murdered a mother and her child in an attempt to erase and destroy the people of Israel. We will not remain silent. We will double our efforts to memorialize them and respond to this horrific act. We will build, expand, and deepen our presence here. We will make clear to our enemies: we are here in our ancestral homeland—and we are here to stay.”
Although Raviv did not undergo a traditional brit milah, or ritual circumcision, the name chosen by his mother prior to her death was formally given to him in a rare naming ceremony. Family members and supporters prayed for his recovery and sang the psalm "A Song of Ascents: I lift my eyes to the mountains." Despite these efforts, the infant died from his injuries.
The Israel Defense Forces confirmed last week that Nael Samara, the terrorist who murdered Tzeela Gez as she traveled with her husband to the hospital, was killed in an operation. Two other individuals involved in the cell, including its leader, were arrested. Hananel Gez responded to the operation, saying: “On one hand, I thank everyone involved. On the other—it’s not even a drop in the ocean.”