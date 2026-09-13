Hegseth pressed rescued F-15E crew for CBS interview

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and senior officials in his department pushed for the two crew members of an F-15E shot down over Iran in April to appear on CBS’s “60 Minutes” and recount their rescue operations, CNN reported, citing several sources familiar with the matter. The sources said the two crew members initially expressed reservations about appearing on the program, with one even raising concerns that he could be explicitly ordered to take part in the report.
At the same time, three of the sources said military officials were concerned that classified details about the rescue operation could be disclosed. The sources said senior Defense Department officials insisted that the crew members be interviewed, but after the two voiced concerns, Hegseth met with them and asked them directly whether they wanted to participate rather than forcing them to cooperate. Following the conversation, according to the report, one of the crew members, identified by the call sign “Bravo,” agreed to be interviewed, while the other, identified as “Alpha,” refused.
CNN said its latest report highlights how the Defense Department under Hegseth has sought to shape the narrative surrounding the war with Iran as public criticism of the administration over the issue grows.
“This entire story is a complete lie,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in response to CNN’s questions about the report. “The decision to participate in the interview was each pilot’s alone — because it is their story.”
“The Department took great care to ensure operational security, sources, and methods were protected,” he added. “To suggest otherwise is to denigrate every member of our military who participated in and supported the interview.”
Iran succeeded in shooting down an F-15E in April, the first U.S. fighter jet downed in the country during the war. Two crew members, a pilot and a weapons systems officer, were aboard. The pilot was rescued hours after ejecting from the aircraft, while the weapons systems officer managed to evade capture by Iranian forces in the mountains for more than a day before he too was rescued.
CNN also reported on the battle among media outlets seeking interviews with the two crew members since their aircraft was shot down, saying “the competition was intense.” According to the network, a “60 Minutes” producer contacted military sources on the day of the rescue in an effort to secure the interview. The program’s executive producer told staff that landing the interview was a “top priority,” and according to three sources who spoke with CNN, she dealt directly with Hegseth and other senior administration officials in an effort to secure an exclusive for the program.
As noted, the report said military officials were concerned about details being disclosed while the campaign was still underway. Two sources who spoke with CNN said active-duty service members expressed concern that featuring the incident on the program was an attempt by the Defense Department to use the heroism of U.S. troops in the successful operation for political purposes. According to the sources, political appointees at the department insisted that the interview go ahead despite those reservations.
According to one source familiar with the production of the program, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Dan Caine also expressed concern that the interview could reveal military tactics, even inadvertently. He ultimately decided to participate in the report himself.
In the first preview of the interview aired by the network, “Bravo” is seen sitting silently as the interviewer asks him: “Did you ever have any doubt that the US military was coming for you?”