Israel sets up security buffer outposts inside Lebanon ahead of withdrawal

The IDF is establishing a limited security buffer zone inside Lebanese territory along the border, maintaining five forward outposts that will remain manned by hundreds of soldiers after the army completes its withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

The Israeli withdrawal follows a two-and-a-half-month interim period which saw the military remain in southern Lebanon after months of fighting as part of Operation Northern Arrows, launched last year amid ongoing clashes with Hezbollah.

However, Israel’s military presence across the border marks a partial return to a security posture not seen since its full withdrawal from Lebanon in 2000.

The new defensive positions—each staffed by company-sized units—will be located a few hundred yards inside Lebanese territory. While they will remain outside Hezbollah-dominated villages, they are strategically placed to oversee key terrain that posed security challenges before the war.

The five outposts stretch from west to east along the border: Sullam Ridge, overlooking infiltration routes from Wadi Qataiya near the Israeli town of Shlomi; Jabal Balat, a former IDF stronghold near the towns of Shtula and Zar’it, controlling access to Zibqin in southern Lebanon; Shaked Ridge, providing oversight of the Saluki River valley, as well as the towns of Aitaroun, Bint Jbeil and Maroun al-Ras; Tzivoni Ridge, situated above Kibbutz Margaliot in the Upper Galilee; and Hamamis Ridge, near the historic French fortress, positioned to monitor Khiam, Kfarkela and the Ayoun Valley near Metula.

The decision mirrors Israel’s approach along its southern border, where similar buffer measures have been implemented adjacent to Gaza. Military officials emphasized that while the arrangement does not constitute a full-fledged security zone, it enhances control over border areas.

According to the IDF, the redeployment follows months of ground operations that penetrated 5 to 8 kilometers (3 to 5 miles) into Lebanese territory, dismantling Hezbollah military infrastructure.

"We have cleared most border areas of Hezbollah positions and pushed them back from locations where we did not even conduct ground operations," a military official said.

Despite the withdrawal, Israeli forces stationed along the border will now be three times larger than they were before the October 7 attack, when Hezbollah began its attacks in solidarity with Hamas in Gaza. Officials also said Israel will maintain its ability to strike beyond the border if deemed necessary.

In anticipation of the cease-fire, Israel has begun efforts to allow tens of thousands of displaced residents of northern communities to return to their homes. However, IDF officials warned that Hezbollah supporters may soon be seen raising the terrorist group’s flags in villages along the border. "Flags are not a threat," one official said. "We have created a strip of land where no Lebanese presence will be permitted."

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) has begun deploying to areas from which Israeli forces are withdrawing. IDF officials expressed cautious optimism about the LAF’s recent actions, citing its increased enforcement against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and its involvement in recent unrest in Beirut.

"They are doing things they have never done before, exercising governance in Hezbollah-controlled areas," a military source said. "We would like to see them act more decisively, but we remain committed to enforcing violations beyond the Litani River, and that is clear to the international enforcement mechanism."

Israeli forces have also reinforced routes to the newly established outposts and said that their placement was coordinated with American and French mediation teams, despite Lebanon's objections. Additionally, Israel remains focused on preventing Hezbollah from receiving cash smuggled from Iran, which officials say is aimed at financing the group's reconstruction efforts.

"We have updated offensive plans for Hezbollah at multiple levels, depending on future developments," an IDF official added. "Hezbollah has been significantly weakened, but it still exists in Lebanon."

Even after the cease-fire takes effect, Israeli military operations will continue in certain areas, including near the Lebanon-Syria border. Military officials confirmed that targeted strikes would continue against illicit Hezbollah financial operations, particularly efforts to smuggle Iranian cash into Lebanon.

Israeli officials have not ruled out additional escalations, with security analysts warning that Hezbollah's long-term military intentions remain uncertain despite the truce.