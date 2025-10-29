Netanyahu visits US command center as Gaza response plan put on hold

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the U.S.-led military coordination headquarters in southern Israel on Wednesday, reaffirming close strategic ties with Washington and signaling continued cooperation toward long-term security arrangements in Gaza.
The visit came amid mounting frustration in Israel over repeated Hamas violations of the ceasefire, and as a proposed military response — expanding Israeli control within Gaza — was frozen following consultations with the Trump administration.
Israeli officials said the idea to shift the so-called “yellow line” had originally come from Washington but was later vetoed by President Donald Trump, despite his recent comments affirming Israel’s “right to respond.”
At the U.S. command center in Kiryat Gat, Netanyahu was briefed alongside senior Israeli defense officials, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Shin Bet Director David Zini. “We of course make our own security decisions,” Netanyahu said, “but we cooperate. The CENTCOM commander told me, ‘There is no country and no army we cooperate with like yours.’”
Netanyahu praised U.S.-Israeli coordination in recent operations, including hostage recovery and efforts to counter Iran. He reiterated the joint goal with President Trump: to dismantle Hamas and achieve a demilitarized Gaza. “We are working on a plan for a different Gaza — one that no longer poses a threat to Israel,” Netanyahu said. “The first component is maintaining our security control and freedom of operation, and we’re doing that.”
He added, “Together we’ve achieved things that stunned the world — in Iran, and in the return of our living hostages. Whether the easy way or the hard way, we will achieve what we set out to do.”
Netanyahu was joined by top aides and military leaders, including Chief of Staff Tzachi Braverman, military secretary Maj. Gen. Roman Gofman and Gaza operations commander Maj. Gen. Yaki Dolf.
Meanwhile, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is expected to travel to Washington next week to meet with senior administration officials, including Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff. The talks will focus on the establishment of a Gaza stabilization force and the drafting of a UN Security Council resolution. While several countries want a formal mandate to deploy troops, Israel opposes granting the UN any central role.
Focus on hostage remains
Israel is also preparing to receive the remains of additional hostages, following the return of body parts belonging to slain hostage Ofir Tzarfati, who had already been buried at the start of the war. Officials believe two more remains could be handed over within 24 hours, though no final agreement has been reached and Hamas has not confirmed the release.
Of the 13 remaining deceased hostages, Israeli intelligence believes Hamas knows the precise location of five and the probable location of another five, which may require engineering equipment to recover. For the remaining three, Hamas is believed to lack information.
Israeli officials say Hamas is deliberately stalling the return of remains while strengthening its hold on Gaza and avoiding commitments to disarmament under the ceasefire framework.
As of Wednesday, Israel lists the following as confirmed deceased and still held in Gaza: Capt. Omer Neutra, Sgt. First Class Ran Gvili, Staff Sgt. Itay Chen, Sgt. Oz Daniel, Col. Asaf Chamami, Lt. Hadar Goldin, Sahar Baruch, Dror Or, Meni Godard, Amiram Cooper, Lior Rudaeff, Joshua Luito Mollel and Sontisek Rintalk.