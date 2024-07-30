Embassies in Beirut advance plans to evacuate civilians, report

Foreign embassies in Beirut were executing plans to evacuate their civilians from Lebanon, in anticipation of an Israeli response to the massacre of children on Saturday, security officials told the Al Akhbar newspaper on Tuesday. "This is a dangerous situation based on the conduct of the Americans who have never before been on such high alert."
On Monday, some airlines canceled flights to and from the Beirut airport fearing an attack on the city.
Lebanese military chief Joseph Aoun said his units were deployed in the south of the country in coordination with the UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL. "Efforts to stop attacks and secure a permanent cease-fire, are ongoing," he said.
Meanwhile, Lebanon's parliament speaker said his country does not want war but would not accept any aggression. Nabih Berri spoke to U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein who asked in a call for Lebanese restraint.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati also received a call, from British Foreign Secretary David Lami who said all sides should show restraint to prevent further escalation.