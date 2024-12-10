Explosion in Damascus after Israel reportedly attacks Syrian military sites

Explosions were heard early on Tuesday, in the area of Damascus. Overnight the IDF targeted the Defense Research Institute in Aleppo, and the Scientific Research Center on the outskirts of the capital among other sites.
Israel has seized the historic opportunity after the fall of the Assad regime, to destroy the last remaining advanced weapons systems on its borders. According to the UK based Observatory for Human Rights, Israel had "destroyed the most important military sites in Syria" with around 250 air strikes since the fall of president Bashar al-Assad's regime.
The strikes targeted airports and warehouses, complete Russian Mig and Sukhoi fighter squadrons, radars, military signal stations, and multiple weapons and ammunition depots.
According to estimations the Syrian air force could be destroyed within days and would not fall into the hands of the rebels. Air defenses including surface to air missile systems have also been put out of commission, solidifying Israel's air superiority.
The Lebanese Al Mayadeen network, affiliated with Hezbollah, claimed the IDF had taken over nine Syrian villages near the buffer zone along the Israel-Syria border. According to the report, tanks took up positions in the countryside south of Damascus, some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) from the capital.