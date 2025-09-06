Clashes erupt at London protest backing banned Palestine Action; over 400 arrested

British police arrested over 400 people Saturday during a demonstration outside Parliament in London. The protest, organized by Defend Our Juries, was in support of Palestine Action, a group recently designated as a terrorist organization by the UK government .

Protesters—around 1,500 participants according to organizers—held signs reading "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action." Police said they faced physical assaults from some demonstrators, including punches, kicks, spitting, objects thrown and verbal abuse—describing the treatment of officers as "intolerable."

Defend Our Juries disputed this portrayal, accusing the police of violent repression, including of elderly protesters, and shared footage they say shows officers forcibly pushing people to the ground.‎

Saturday’s mass arrests included more than 25 individuals charged with assault or public order offenses; the majority were detained under terrorism-related laws connected to support for the banned organization.‎

Palestine Action was banned in July 2025 after activists broke into RAF Brize Norton airbase and vandalized military aircraft. The law now criminalizes membership in—or public support for—the group, with penalties of up to 14 years in prison.

Critics, including UN human rights officials, Amnesty International and civil liberties advocates, have denounced the ban as a disproportionate curtailment of free speech and peaceful protest. At one point, protests drew comparisons to "Labour’s Poll Tax moment", highlighting mounting concern over government overreach.