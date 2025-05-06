Houthis to continue attacks on Israel: 'From now on, stay in your shelters'

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis said Tuesday they would cease attacks on American forces if the United States ends its military campaign against them, but vowed to continue their operations against Israel in support of Gaza.
The statement came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump declared he would immediately stop U.S. military operations targeting the Houthis after both sides reached a ceasefire mediated by Oman.
In an interview with Bloomberg, senior Houthi official Mohammed al-Bukhaiti said the group could stop its assaults on American warships if U.S. strikes end. “But without a doubt, we will continue our operations to support Gaza,” he said.
Al-Bukhaiti emphasized that the Houthis’ military activity in both the Red Sea and toward Israel would persist “no matter the cost—until the aggression on Gaza ends and the blockade on its residents is lifted.”
Another senior Houthi leader, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, said Trump's remarks would be “evaluated on the ground” before any final determination is made. “Netanyahu has failed and should resign,” he said, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Yemen’s operations have always been in support of Gaza, to stop the attacks and enable the delivery of aid.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Mahdi al-Mashat, president of the Houthis’ Supreme Political Council, said the group would not back down from its position. “There will be no retreat from supporting Gaza, no matter the price,” he said. “What has happened proves our strikes are painful—and they will continue. The response will be painful. The Israeli enemy will not be able to bear it.”
He added a warning to Israeli civilians: “From now on, stay in your shelters or leave for your countries. Your failed government can no longer protect you.”