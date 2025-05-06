Trump says US will stop bombing Houthis after they 'capitulated'

U.S. President Donald Trump declared Tuesday that Yemen’s Houthi rebels have “capitulated” and pledged to halt attacks on international shipping, prompting what he called an immediate end to American airstrikes against the group.
“They don’t want to fight,” Trump said to the press. “We will stop bombing the Houthis effective immediately. We will take their word that they won’t be blowing up ships.”
Trump’s comments come just days before a planned Middle East trip, during which he promised a “very big announcement.” His remarks suggest a dramatic shift in U.S. posture toward the Houthis, whom Washington has targeted with repeated strikes in response to their attacks in the Red Sea.
Israeli officials were taken by surprise by the remarks. According to officials in Jerusalem, Israel was not briefed in advance about Trump’s statement, which appeared to imply a broader de-escalation by the Houthis. They added that Israel is seeking clarity on whether the group intends to suspend rocket fire directed at Israel, in addition to American ships operating in the Red Sea.
“If the Houthis stop firing, Israel will not respond,” said a source with direct knowledge of the situation.
Despite the possibility of a pause, Israeli intelligence assesses that the Houthis still possess the operational capacity to launch additional missiles.
Ahead of Trump's comments, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz reacted to continued Houthi missile fire with harsh warnings aimed at both the rebel group and its Iranian backers. Following Israeli airstrikes on Sana’a airport Tuesday, Netanyahu said, “You bear direct responsibility for every attack carried out by the Houthi militia against Israel, and you will bear the full consequences.”
Katz added, “Anyone who harms us will feel our retaliation tenfold,” as Israel’s military campaign in Yemen entered its second consecutive day.
The Israeli strikes reportedly disabled Sanaa’s airport and hit multiple power stations and a key cement factory. The IDF said the targets were used by the Houthis for weapons transfers and terror operations, and the attacks were carried out with measures to minimize civilian harm.
Houthi officials warned of further escalation, while Israel made clear its operations would continue regardless of regional developments.
First published: 19:05, 05.06.25