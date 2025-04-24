Top US general visits Israel amid tensions over Iran nuclear talks

The head of U.S. Central Command arrived in Israel on Thursday for high-level talks, as talks between Washington and Tehran on the latter's nuclear program continue.
Gen. Michael Kurilla's visit comes as Israel continues its military operations in Gaza and conducts strikes in Lebanon and Syria, while the U.S. carries out a campaign against Houthi targets in Yemen. Meanwhile, Washington is quietly engaging Tehran in renewed efforts to reach a nuclear agreement—an effort Israeli officials view with growing alarm.
Israeli defense and political leaders continue to treat Iran's nuclear program as their most urgent national security threat. Kurilla’s trip, seen as critical to operational and intelligence coordination, underscores the deepening security ties between the two allies. Israeli officials say the visit is meant to ensure that both nations are aligned in strategy and preparedness should military action against Iran become necessary.
Earlier this month, Israel began receiving thousands of munitions from the United States, part of a broader effort to bolster its readiness. Additional American air defense systems have also been deployed to Israel.
Kurilla, nearing the end of his tenure at CENTCOM, is viewed in Israel as a strong proponent of a joint military strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure. According to a report in The New York Times, Kurilla supported a military option that was ultimately blocked by then-President Donald Trump. His position that Iranian nuclear progress poses a global risk and should not be countered by Israel alone has made him a key figure within the Pentagon on the issue.
Israeli officials expect the ongoing talks between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to be discussed during Kurilla’s visit. The next round of talks is scheduled for the end of the week.
As diplomatic negotiations advance, Israeli leaders remain wary of a potential deal they fear could be too lenient, lacking robust oversight and allowing Iran to inch closer to military nuclear capability. Officials are also concerned such an agreement could come with concessions that would block joint Israeli-American military action.
Kurilla’s visit is also viewed as an opportunity to reinforce strategic cooperation, especially amid uncertainty over whether his successor will share his stance on Iran.
In parallel to the build-up of U.S. forces in the region, Washington is also preparing to reduce its military footprint in Syria. Fewer than 1,000 American troops are expected to remain, following a decision to significantly downsize the U.S. presence there, according to Israeli officials familiar with the matter.