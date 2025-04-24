Top US general visits Israel amid tensions over Iran nuclear talks

Israeli defense and political leaders continue to treat Iran's nuclear program as their most urgent national security threat. Kurilla’s trip, seen as critical to operational and intelligence coordination, underscores the deepening security ties between the two allies. Israeli officials say the visit is meant to ensure that both nations are aligned in strategy and preparedness should military action against Iran become necessary.

Earlier this month, Israel began receiving thousands of munitions from the United States, part of a broader effort to bolster its readiness. Additional American air defense systems have also been deployed to Israel.

