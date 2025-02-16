Israeli musicians arrested in Thailand for 'illegal performance'

Thai authorities have arrested four foreign musicians, including two Israelis, for performing without the required permits at a club in the northern town of Pai, officials said.
The arrests took place during a Thursday night raid on the Jazz House Pai club, conducted by Immigration Police Region 5 in Chiang Mai, the Mae Hong Son Provincial Police, the local employment office, and the Internal Security Agency. Authorities said the musicians tried to flee through the club's back exit but were quickly apprehended.
Last month, four Israelis faced deportation after they were accused of disruptive and violent behavior at the Pai hospital. Daniel, Aviv and Or Emanoel and Dan Nisko admit to charges of causing public nuisance, intimidation, harassment and disgraceful conduct.
The group included an Israeli drummer and guitarist. One of the detainees, Shai Deri, identified himself in a Facebook post, saying he had been held for several days.
"I was arrested after playing music with some friends," Deri wrote. "I've been in jail for four days already, and next week I'll probably be deported from Thailand. Life has its reasons; we'll find out more later. Thank you all for the support and love in this unfair situation. It is what it is. We only have access to a phone for one hour a day, so I'm unavailable most of the time."
Authorities said the club had been hosting performances by three foreign bands: Walk the Dog 2, Pink Fraud, and Mizu and Branda. All four musicians were charged with working without permits and failing to report their employment within the 15-day window required by Thai labor law. The club owner is also expected to face legal action for employing foreign workers without authorization.
The raid followed a meeting last month between the Mae Hong Son immigration office and community representatives in Pai, a popular tourist destination known for its laid-back atmosphere and live music scene. Residents at the meeting voiced concerns about the illegal employment of foreigners and its impact on local tourism. Authorities said they urged locals to report suspected cases of unlawful employment, except for workers from neighboring countries.