4 Israelis to be deported from Thailand

Thailand is about to deport four Israeli tourists after they threatened medical staff the northern city of Pai, vandalized property, smoked on hospital grounds and drove without a driver's license, the Thai The Nation website reported.
"The Immigration Bureau has taken decisive action against four foreign nationals following a series of disruptive incidents at Pai Hospital in Mae Hong Son province," the website said.
"The four individuals were identified as Daniel, Aviv, Or Emanoel, and Dan Nisko. All four admitted to the allegations and were charged with causing public nuisance, intimidation, harassment and disgraceful conduct. They were fined at Pai Police Station before being transferred to the custody of the Immigration Bureau for deportation."