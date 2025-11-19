These are the new upgrades to the IDF's Merkava tanks

AI-powered sights and advanced target detection systems: Elbit has won a $210 million tender from the Ministry of Defense to upgrade the tanks that fought in the Iron Sword War for the past two years

Navit Zomer|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Merkava Mark V
tanks
Elbit
After continuous combat involving Merkava tanks during the Iron Swords War, the longest war in Israel Defense Forces (IDF) history lasting nearly two years, the IDF is preparing to renew and upgrade the systems in its battle-worn tanks. Elbit Systems has been awarded contracts totaling $210 million from the Israeli Ministry of Defense to carry out the upgrades and replacements for the Merkava tank systems.
The process of upgrading and renewing the systems in the IDF’s Merkava tank fleet will take six years, the period specified in the contract, according to Elbit’s announcement.
Among the systems to be upgraded are the tank’s sights, which will be enhanced with artificial intelligence capabilities for panoramic observation both day and night, as well as advanced target detection, identification and tracking. The upgraded electro-optical sights will be lightweight with improved performance.
1 View gallery
כוחות צה"ל בגבול לבנוןכוחות צה"ל בגבול לבנון
IDF troops operate a Merkava tank on the border with Lebanon at the start of the Iron Swords War
(Photo: Jalaa Marey / AFP)
As part of the refurbishment, Elbit Systems will conduct a comprehensive renewal of the tanks’ electronic assemblies to extend their service life, alongside upgrading additional systems. The contracts also include the provision of spare parts and comprehensive maintenance and support services.
“Elbit Systems is proud to continue serving as a central partner to the Ministry of Defense and the IDF in advancing their technological capabilities," Bezhalel Machlis, president and CEO of Elbit Systems, said in a statement. "These new contracts reflect our ongoing commitment to delivering innovative and advanced solutions that enhance the operational effectiveness and survivability of Israel’s armored forces.”
On Tuesday, Elbit released its financial results for Q3 2024, revealing an order backlog of approximately $25 billion. In parallel, the company also recently announced the largest deal in its history—a $2.3 billion contract with an undisclosed client, including undisclosed weapons systems.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""