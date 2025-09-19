Security forces uncover rocket factory in West Bank, arrest terror cell

Security forces dismantled a terror cell in the West Bank’s Ramallah, producing rockets intended for launch in the West Bank, uncovering dozens of rockets, including two ready for firing, lacking warheads, along with explosives and materials.
The operation, conducted Friday overnight by the IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Police counter-terror unit, followed intelligence about a rocket test-fired last week from the Palestinian village of Ni’ima toward Israel’s central region.
On September 11, authorities arrested a suspect linked to the launch, whose interrogation led to two additional cell members detained during the latest raid. Although the test rocket lacked a warhead, it was significantly more advanced than previous makeshift devices in the region.
Acting on Shin Bet intelligence, forces surrounded the suspects’ building, sieging the suspects inside and prompting the three to surrender. Inside, they found a rocket-manufacturing lathe alongside the weapons cache, which was subsequently destroyed. The suspects were handed over to the Shin Bet for further questioning.
Border Police Commander Brigadier General Barak Yitzhak praised the operation, stating, “Anti-terror officers, Israel’s national spearhead, once again, in the dead of night deep in enemy territory, with determination and professionalism, prevented a major disaster and thwarted terror targeting Israeli civilians. Let our enemies know there’s no safe haven, and we will not rest in our mission to defend the homeland.”
The discovery has alarmed the IDF Central Command, marking a significant escalation in West Bank terror activities.