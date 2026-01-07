Hamas fires on IDF troops ahead of Rafah crossing opening, senior terrorist targeted in response

The IDF said Hamas terrorists opened fire Wednesday toward an area in northern Gaza where IDF forces are operating, calling the shooting a “blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement reached with Hamas last October.
According to the IDF, the fire prompted a joint response by the IDF and the Shin Bet, which struck what was described as a senior Hamas terrorist involved in advancing terror plans against IDF forces in northern Gaza. The military did not identify the target and said the outcome of the strike was still being assessed.
The shooting occurred as Israel’s security establishment awaits approval from the political echelon to reopen the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, in line with the agreement signed with Hamas last October under U.S. mediation. The IDF said the fire constituted a serious breach of the ceasefire.
Earlier Wednesday, Hamas renewed searches in northern Gaza for the body of the last remaining Israeli hostage, Border Police Sgt. Ran Gvili, who was killed while defending Kibbutz Alumim during the Oct. 7 attack. The searches took place in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, near the border and within sight of IDF forces deployed in the area.
Palestinian reports later said the searches ended without results.
Israeli officials have said the goal is to soon open the Rafah crossing in both directions, as demanded by Hamas through Qatari mediation, but only after Gvili is returned. The move would mark the beginning of the second phase of the agreement with Hamas.
Gvili’s parents, Itzik and Tali, said the resumption of the searches brought them renewed hope after weeks of uncertainty. “After a difficult month of uncertainty and paralysis, we feel great relief knowing the search teams have returned to the field,” they said, adding that Israel should not reopen the Rafah crossing until their son is brought home.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum welcomed the renewed search efforts and backed the decision not to open the Rafah crossing until Hamas fulfills its commitments, saying sustained pressure is essential to achieving a breakthrough.