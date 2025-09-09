'They found you smiling': Newly-wed Spanish immigrant killed Jerusalem terror attack laid to rest

Relatives and friends from Spain, including his parents, who had been unable to attend the wedding due to distance, joined local residents of Lod and Pinto’s friends. His aunt, Kary Gold Nahmani, eulogized him, saying, “There are not enough words to describe the evil that exists. My beautiful 25-year-old nephew Yaakov was on a bus heading to his teaching job in Jerusalem when terrorists attacked and shot him.

Relatives and friends from Spain, including his parents, who had been unable to attend the wedding due to distance, joined local residents of Lod and Pinto’s friends. His aunt, Kary Gold Nahmani, eulogized him, saying, “There are not enough words to describe the evil that exists. My beautiful 25-year-old nephew Yaakov was on a bus heading to his teaching job in Jerusalem when terrorists attacked and shot him.

Relatives and friends from Spain, including his parents, who had been unable to attend the wedding due to distance, joined local residents of Lod and Pinto’s friends. His aunt, Kary Gold Nahmani, eulogized him, saying, “There are not enough words to describe the evil that exists. My beautiful 25-year-old nephew Yaakov was on a bus heading to his teaching job in Jerusalem when terrorists attacked and shot him.