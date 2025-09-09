New Jerusalem attack footage emerges as terrorists' homes marked for demolition

A day after a shooting that killed six at Jerusalem’s Ramot Junction, dozens wait for buses amid memorials while the homes of the terrorists are mapped for demolition; 14 wounded remain hospitalized, two in critical condition

ynet correspondents|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Jerusalem
Israel
Terror attack
IDF
The IDF on Tuesday reported it had mapped the homes of terrorists identified as Muthana Amro and Mohammed Taha, who killed six civilians in a shooting terror attack at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem the previous day.
The homes are located in the villages of Qatanna and Al-Qubeiba, while security forces continue to sweep the surrounding areas and question suspects.
IDF forces map the homes of Jerusalem terrorists Muthana Amro and Mohammed Taha
(Video: IDF)
Meanwhile, newly released footage from the attack, which killed Rabbi Yosef David, Rabbi Mordechai Steintzeg, Sarah (Sarita) Mendelson, Yaakov Pinto, Yisrael Metzner, and Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Pash, shows the massive traffic jam that trapped many motorists near the scene. The attackers fired at two buses caught in the congestion. In addition to the six killed, dozens were injured, including four critically wounded.
According to details collected so far, the two terrorists crossed into Israel in the morning via a known breach along the Jerusalem security barrier, carrying improvised Carlo rifles. Israeli intelligence had no prior warning of the attack, and the attackers were unknown to security services. Authorities believe they acted as a small local cell, likely without organizational affiliation.
New footage from the Jerusalem terror attack
Following the attack, forces in the Benjamin Brigade area, responsible for the Ramallah sector, were reinforced with a full battalion and several platoons from elite units, and a lockdown was imposed on the attackers’ two villages.
3 View gallery
תחנת האוטובוס בצומת רמות בירושליםתחנת האוטובוס בצומת רמות בירושלים
People at Ramot Junction this morning
(Photo: Idan Bloemhof)
By Tuesday morning, the bus station where the attack occurred had returned to normal operations, with dozens of students and residents waiting for buses. A small memorial with candles remains at the site, alongside “Am Yisrael Chai” signs hung by local youth.
3 View gallery
תיעוד ממיפוי בתי המחבלים שביצעו את הפיגוע בצומת רמותתיעוד ממיפוי בתי המחבלים שביצעו את הפיגוע בצומת רמות
IDF forces mapping the homes of the terrorists
(Photo: IDF)
At Shaare Zedek Medical Center, two women injured in the attack remain hospitalized, intubated, and in critical but stable condition. Four additional patients in moderate condition underwent surgery overnight. Over the past 24 hours, more than 30 people suffering from anxiety were treated at a temporary mental health center opened at Shaare Zedek, which will continue operating in the coming days.
3 View gallery
ששת ההרוגים בפיגוע בירושליםששת ההרוגים בפיגוע בירושלים
From top left clockwise: Rabbi Yosef David, Rabbi Mordechai Steintzeg, Sarah (Sarita) Mendelson, Yaakov Pinto, Yisrael Metzner and Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Pash
At Hadassah Medical Center, eight victims remain under treatment after roughly 25 minor injuries and anxiety cases were discharged. Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital is caring for four patients, one in moderate condition with a gunshot wound and three in mild condition. Hadassah Ein Kerem is treating another four victims, including one in moderate condition with a gunshot wound and three with minor injuries.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""