New Jerusalem attack footage emerges as terrorists' homes marked for demolition

The IDF on Tuesday reported it had mapped the homes of terrorists identified as Muthana Amro and Mohammed Taha, who killed six civilians in a shooting terror attack at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem the previous day.
The homes are located in the villages of Qatanna and Al-Qubeiba, while security forces continue to sweep the surrounding areas and question suspects.
Meanwhile, newly released footage from the attack, which killed Rabbi Yosef David, Rabbi Mordechai Steintzeg, Sarah (Sarita) Mendelson, Yaakov Pinto, Yisrael Metzner, and Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Pash, shows the massive traffic jam that trapped many motorists near the scene. The attackers fired at two buses caught in the congestion. In addition to the six killed, dozens were injured, including four critically wounded.
According to details collected so far, the two terrorists crossed into Israel in the morning via a known breach along the Jerusalem security barrier, carrying improvised Carlo rifles. Israeli intelligence had no prior warning of the attack, and the attackers were unknown to security services. Authorities believe they acted as a small local cell, likely without organizational affiliation.
Following the attack, forces in the Benjamin Brigade area, responsible for the Ramallah sector, were reinforced with a full battalion and several platoons from elite units, and a lockdown was imposed on the attackers’ two villages.
By Tuesday morning, the bus station where the attack occurred had returned to normal operations, with dozens of students and residents waiting for buses. A small memorial with candles remains at the site, alongside “Am Yisrael Chai” signs hung by local youth.
At Shaare Zedek Medical Center, two women injured in the attack remain hospitalized, intubated, and in critical but stable condition. Four additional patients in moderate condition underwent surgery overnight. Over the past 24 hours, more than 30 people suffering from anxiety were treated at a temporary mental health center opened at Shaare Zedek, which will continue operating in the coming days.
At Hadassah Medical Center, eight victims remain under treatment after roughly 25 minor injuries and anxiety cases were discharged. Hadassah Mt. Scopus Hospital is caring for four patients, one in moderate condition with a gunshot wound and three in mild condition. Hadassah Ein Kerem is treating another four victims, including one in moderate condition with a gunshot wound and three with minor injuries.