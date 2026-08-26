Career criminal with 38 convictions: who is the suspect in crime boss Yanis Yushvaev's killing?

The main suspect in the killing of reputed organized crime boss Yanis Yushvaev has spent nearly four decades cycling through the criminal justice system, accumulating 38 convictions for offenses ranging from violence and weapons violations to drugs, burglary and livestock theft, according to court records.

The suspect, a career criminal whose name is barred from publication under a court order, remained silent during questioning after his arrest Tuesday and was ordered held for an additional nine days at a court hearing Wednesday. Police have imposed a sweeping gag order on details of the investigation.

The killing of reputed organized crime boss Yanis Yushvaev

His attorney, Yaron Shomron, said the man denies any involvement in the killing and maintains that he had never met Yushvaev.

“As much as I can say, the suspect, my client, denies any involvement in the incident itself,” Shomron said after the hearing. “He did not know the deceased and there was no previous dispute.”

Shomron said he could not address additional details because of the gag order. He also criticized the circumstances of his client’s arrest, describing footage showing the suspect with a cloth covering his eyes as “very unusual.”

The arrest marked the first major publicly disclosed breakthrough in the investigation into Yushvaev’s killing, which triggered a two-day manhunt involving roadblocks, extensive searches and a police helicopter.

38 convictions spanning nearly four decades

The suspect is well known to law enforcement, with a criminal history dating to his adolescence and continuing throughout his adult life.

He has accumulated 38 convictions and served repeated prison sentences. His record includes property offenses and burglaries, drug crimes, threats and violence, weapons and knife offenses, obstruction of justice and violations of court orders.

Yushvaev's alleged killer arrested by law enforcement ( Video: from social media )

Over the years, he was sentenced to both prison terms and suspended sentences, some of which were later activated after he committed further offenses.

As recently as April, he was arrested on suspicion of throwing a fragmentation grenade at a home in Beit She’an, a city in northeastern Israel.

One pattern stands out in his lengthy criminal history: repeated offenses involving agricultural theft, particularly horses and livestock.

He has been convicted in several cases involving the theft of cattle, sheep and other animals, sometimes after entering agricultural property and operating with accomplices. Those offenses also resulted in prison terms.

A recent criminal case followed the same pattern. Prosecutors accused him and another man of breaking into a stable at Kibbutz Moran in northern Israel, cutting through a fence and stealing a mare valued at about 15,000 shekels. According to the indictment, the two led the horse through the opening they had cut in the fence and fled with it toward agricultural land.

Elite police unit sent in over fears he was armed

Police arrested the suspect Tuesday in a storage room inside an apartment building in Hadera, a coastal city north of Tel Aviv.

Investigators had received intelligence pointing to his location about 24 hours earlier. The suspect, described as an older man, did not resist arrest, and officers found a utility knife in his possession.

Yanis Yushvaev, the scene of the shooting ( Photo: Gil Nechushtan )

Police had intelligence indicating that he might also have been carrying a handgun. Because commanders feared ordinary officers could come under fire while attempting the arrest, the operation was assigned to Yamam, the police's elite national counterterrorism unit.

Yamam officers prepared for a forced entry before reaching the building and surprising the suspect, taking him into custody without a confrontation. He was then transferred to the Coastal District’s Central Unit, which investigates serious and organized crime, for questioning.

Shomron said his client was stunned by the scale of the operation.

“My client denies any connection to the murder, has never met the deceased and does not know him, and there was no dispute between them,” Shomron said. “He is certain he will be released in the coming days.”

“He is in shock over the arrest,” the lawyer added. “Yamam forces stormed him as though he were a dangerous terrorist about to carry out an attack.”

Crime boss killed at point-blank range

Yushvaev, an Or Akiva resident in his 40s , was shot at point-blank range Sunday afternoon at a gas station near the Caesarea interchange in northern Israel. The killing was captured by security cameras.

Police said from the outset that the shooting appeared to be criminally motivated. Suspects were initially believed to have escaped in a vehicle, prompting a major search operation involving large numbers of officers, roadblocks and a helicopter. Police Commissioner Danny Levy and the Coastal District commander both traveled to the scene.

The Magen David Adom emergency service received the report at 3:51 p.m. Paramedics found Yushvaev unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with severe penetrating wounds. They performed CPR and treated his injuries before he was pronounced dead.

Yushvaev had been identified by police as the head of an organized crime organization associated with Israel’s Caucasus community and had for years been considered one of the Coastal District Central Unit’s most significant organized-crime targets.

Despite repeated arrests and his name being linked by police to investigations involving shootings, arson, threats and violent underworld disputes, many of those investigations did not produce significant indictments.

About a decade ago, Yushvaev was himself shot and wounded while visiting mourners in Hadera. He recovered and subsequently accumulated considerable influence in the Sharon region, north of Tel Aviv.

Police arrested him over the years on suspicion of involvement in several shootings, including gunfire directed at the home of a Hadera businessman and a shooting in Or Akiva in which a civilian was wounded. He was also arrested at Ben Gurion International Airport after returning from abroad following intelligence that he intended to harm rivals. Authorities at one point barred him from entering Or Akiva. Those cases ended without charges because of insufficient evidence.

In November 2025, during a hearing on a request to extend his detention on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, a police representative described Yushvaev as the leader of a “criminal gang involved in blood feuds.”

Two years earlier, in 2023, he was arrested on suspicion of involvement in a wave of arson attacks in Or Akiva and Hadera in which dozens of vehicles were torched over about a month.

$1.1 million threat case

One investigation did result in an indictment.

In 2021, prosecutors charged Yushvaev with threatening a businessman from Be'er Sheva in southern Israel over a financial debt.

According to the indictment, Yushvaev contacted the businessman through a WhatsApp voice call and arranged to meet him at Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.

Prosecutors alleged that Yushvaev told the businessman he had taken responsibility for collecting the debt and demanded $1.1 million within less than a month.

“The handling of the debt has been transferred to me,” Yushvaev allegedly told him. “You have until Dec. 1 to transfer $1.1 million to me or we’ll eliminate you.”

When the businessman said he could not raise the money, prosecutors said Yushvaev instructed him to sell his home or take out a loan.

About three weeks later, prosecutors alleged, Yushvaev called again to ask whether he had obtained the money. When the businessman proposed another arrangement, Yushvaev insisted on payment.