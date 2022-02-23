Channels
Israeli Syrian border near Quneitra

Syria reports Israeli missile attack near southern city of Quneitra

Sana TV reports no casualties but damage caused by the strike on an area that has come under repeated attacks attributed to Israel; Strike comes nearly one week after the region allegedly attacked by IDF

Ynet, AP |
Published: 02.23.22, 08:03
Israel fired several surface-to-surface missiles toward Syrian military positions in the country’s south early Wednesday causing material damage, state media reported.
    • State Sana TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that the missiles were fired from Syria’s Golan Heights, and struck areas around the nearby town of Quneitra.
    Israeli Syrian border near Quneitra
    (Photo: Avihu Shapira)
    It added that the attack that occurred shortly after midnight caused material damage but no casualties.
    The attack came nearly a week after Syrian state media reported a similar Israeli missile attack on an area south of the capital Damascus that also caused no casualties.
    FIre caused by alleged Israeli strike on Quneitra earlier this month
    (Photo: AFP)
    Israel was alleged by Syria media to have struck the area between Damascus and Quneitra repeatedly using surface to surface missiles.
    Israel did not comment on the attack.
    It was said to have made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
    Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah that fights on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.
    Aftermath of an alleged Israeli strike in Syria last December
    (Photo: EPA)
    Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War and later annexed the area. Most of the world does not recognize the annexation, though the Trump administration declared the territory to be part of Israel.
