Killing confirmed: Hamas terrorist who posed as journalist, broadcast live footage from Oct. 7 attack eliminated

IDF and Shin Bet confirmed on Tuesday evening that they had eliminated Gaza "journalist" Hassan Aslih in a targeted strike in Khan Younis during the night. Aslih had operated on October 7 under the guise of being a media professional, broadcasting live footage of a burning tank near the border fence. Last month, Israeli forces attempted to assassinate him in another strike in Khan Younis, but he survived.

Hassan Eslayeh

In an official statement, it was reported that the forces "eliminated key Hamas operatives in the area of Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. Among those killed was terrorist Hassan Aslih, who broadcast live images of a burning Israeli tank near the border fence while disguised as a member of the press.

Aslih, a member of Hamas's Khan Younis Brigade, infiltrated Israeli territory and participated in the organization's brutal massacre on October 7 . Throughout the massacre, he documented and uploaded footage of looting, arson,and murder to social media.

"Prior to the strikes, extensive measures were taken to minimize harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence information," the IDF statement about the air strikes read. "IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act decisively to eliminate any threat to the citizens of Israel and the IDF troops."

Kissed by Yahya Sinwar

The strike targeted a command and control facility used by "key" Hamas operatives. This facility had been established within Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis. An IDF spokesperson noted Tuesday morning that "the compound was used by terrorists to plan and execute terror operations against Israeli forces and civilians."

Hassan Aslih had previously worked for CNN after October 7 but was fired due to his connections with the Hamas terror organization. In the past, he had also published a photo of himself alongside slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, in which Sinwar is seen kissing him.

Aslih had amassed a significant following on social media platforms, with over 750,000 followers on Telegram, 580,000 on Instagram, and 380,000 on X. Just after midnight, he posted a series of updates on his Telegram account, the last of which, at 12:27 a.m., read: "The occupation's planes attacked again in Gaza City." Shortly after, the Israeli Air Force targeted the area, and this time, Aslih himself was eliminated.

Only hours after the strike, IDF Arabic spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, called on Hamas to "stop hiding in hospitals and civilian facilities." Meanwhile, Hamas responded to the reports of Aslih's death, accusing Israel of committing "a new war crime."

The IDF emphasized that the facility targeted was not only a civilian structure but also served as a critical hub for Hamas operations. "The hospital complex was used to plan and carry out terror activities against IDF forces and Israeli citizens," the IDF spokesperson added.