Palestinian killed in West Bank clashes with Israeli troops

A Palestinian was killed Tuesday afternoon during clashes with Israeli security forces in the central West Bank.
According to Palestinian sources, Nihad Barghouti was gravely injured after sustaining a gunshot wound to the upper body in the Palestinian village of Nabi Saleh northwest of Ramallah. He died of his wounds shortly after arriving at a hospital.
Barghouti was released from Israeli prison several months back after serving time for security offenses.
The slain militant posted belligerent messages to his social media, warning on his Facebook page of "dying a natural death", adding "only die in a hail of lead bullets."
Following the incident, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued a statement saying it was investigating Barghouti's death and preceding events.
"Some 20 Palestinian rioters threw rocks and rioted near a guard post at the entrance to the village," the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said. "An IDF force stationed at the scene responded with riot control measures and live fire. The claim of a Palestinian casualty is being investigated."
On Sunday evening, Muhammad Abu Salah, a 17-year-old Palestinian resident of the northern West Bank village Silat al-Harithiya near Jenin, was killed in a fire exchange with IDF troops.
The altercation erupted when security forces entered the village to raze part of the home of Mahmoud Jaradat, a member of the terrorist squad behind the killing of 20-year-old Israeli Yehuda Dimentman last December in the northern West Bank settlement of Homesh.
Hundreds of Palestinians threw rocks and petrol bombs at the soldiers, who responded with "riot control measures and also fired at gunmen they had spotted", the Israeli military said, without confirming the fatality.
Abu Salah was seriously injured in the shooting and succumbed to his wounds after arriving at a Jenin hospital.