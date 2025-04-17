In Saudi minister’s visit, Riyadh signals opposition to strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman arrived in Tehran on Thursday on a visit that was announced overnight. He will be meeting with Iranian officials, just days before the next round of talks is to be held between Iranian and American delegations on the future of the Iranian nuclear program.

According to Iranian media, the Saudi minister was invited by Iran's chief of military staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri and the meetings will include discussions on bilateral relations and regional cooperation to "promote peace and stability."

This is the first official visit of the defense minister in Iran but the second by a senior Saudi military official in recent months. Saudi Arabia's military chief Air Chief Marshal Fayyadh Al Ruwaili visited the Islamic Republic last year.

Despite the renewed diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Tehran in 2023, Thursday's visit is still considered outstanding.

The Sunni Saudi Arabia and the Shiite Iran have been bitter rivals and the Iranian regime is the principal backer of the Houthi rebels in Yemen, who repeatedly attacked Saudi targets , including their main Aramco oil facility in 2019.

Even after the two countries renewed their diplomatic ties, severed for seven years, Riyadh remained suspicious of its neighbor and, like Israel, is concerned over its nuclear ambitions.

Danny (Dennis) Citrinowicz, a Research Fellow in the Iran Program at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) and a former member of the IDF military intelligence directorate, told Ynet the visit was by all accounts unusual, especially in light of the American campaign against the Houthis.

"This is the highest level visit since Saudi Arabia and Iran began normalizing their relations," he said. "The visit is important also because of the perhaps unlikely possibility of an incursion into the port of Houdeida by forces supported by Riyadh and of course, the massive American troop build-up in the Gulf and the possibility of a U.S. strike on Iran's nuclear facilities."

The Qatari Al Araby Al Jadeed newspaper reported on Thursday that the internationally recognized Yemeni government based in Aden, which had been fighting the Houthi rebels who control Sanaa, has held intensive talks recently with the United States, Britain and other countries about a possible ground offensive

Citrinowicz said the visit to Iran by the Saudi minister could be in order to maintain coordination between Riyadh and Tehran, to avoid any misunderstanding of the situation and unwanted deterioration, for both sides. He believes the Saudis fear a regional escalation of violence, which would be detrimental to Saudi interests, if the U.S. and or Israel attack Iran.

"The Saudis want to resolve the Iranian nuclear matter peacefully," Citrinowicz said. "They are worried about Iran's nuclear program but prefer that a deal be reached that would distance Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and avoid a war." He said he believed the Saudis fear a repeat of the 2019 attack by the Houthis that disrupted their oil production. "They want to avoid an Iranian attack and seek strategic clarity with Iran so that Tehran will be convinced that they do not support an attack on the nuclear sites, even indirectly."