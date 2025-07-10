Missile from Yemen intercepted as sirens sound across central Israel

Air raid sirens sounded early Thursday across central Israel and the Jerusalem area after a missile was launched from Yemen, prompting millions to seek shelter. The IDF later confirmed that the missile was successfully intercepted by the Air Force.

This is the first alarm to be activated in the Dan Bloc since the end of the war with Iran, and the second in Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom reported that no reports of casualties were received. Takeoffs and landings at Ben Gurion Airport were halted following the missile launch, and resumed a short time later.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Cumta )

Senior Houthi official Nasr al-Din Amer wrote on the X platform after the launch: "There is no security for the Zionists and the operations will continue until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted from Gaza."

The incident follows renewed attacks in recent days by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, who have resumed targeting vessels along key trade routes between Asia and Europe.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

On Wednesday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for hijacking another ship they said was en route to Israel’s southern port of Eilat. The assault reportedly resulted in four fatalities.

The escalation comes just days after Israel carried out a large-scale air operation against Houthi targets in Yemen.