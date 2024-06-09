'I believe Noa's mother understood, Yaakov Argamani says of reunion

Liora Argamani suffering from terminal brain cancer barely looks at her daughter when the two finally meet; Father of rescued hostage says wife simply could not express her emotions in her condition

Yaakov Argamani revealed on Sunday details about his daughter's reunion with her terminally ill mother. "Unfortunately, her mother is in very poor condition," Yaakov said. "She barely looked at Noa. They met after eight months, but it was very difficult." he said he believed that his wife understood. "There was a kind of response. Liora understood but simply couldn't express her emotions or say what she had longed to tell Noa when she finally met her."
Liora and Noa Argamani Liora and Noa Argamani
Liora and Noa Argamani
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Noa was informed of her mother's serious condition in a meeting with hospital chief Dr. Roni Gamzu. "Her awareness is not always sharp," Gamzu said. "We are unable to definitively say if Liora understood that her daughter had been rescued, but he believed she did. "You can see it in her eyes."
Despite her advanced illness, Liora fought for Noa's return alongside her husband. In various interviews, since her daughter was taken hostage, Liora repeatedly expressed her wish to see her only daughter again. Last December, she wrote a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, asking for his help: "I am terminally ill with stage 4 brain cancer. All I ask, before I say goodbye to my family forever, is the chance to hug my daughter, my only child, one last time."
נועה ארגמני חוגגת לאביה יעקב יום הולדת בבית החולים איכילובנועה ארגמני חוגגת לאביה יעקב יום הולדת בבית החולים איכילוב
Yaakov and Noa Argamani
(Photo: Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center)
Noa moved to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center where her mother was hospitalized on Saturday, after first being taken to Sheba Medical Center along with three other rescued hostages. Gamzu said Noa was in good condition but would continue to undergo tests. "As far as we can see, before completing all medical examinations, her condition is stable and healthy. She communicates well and looks perfectly fine," he said.
