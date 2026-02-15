After Bnei Brak riots, IDF chief Zamir slams police for failing to protect soldiers

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir spoke with two female soldiers who were attacked earlier Sunday during a military mission in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak , expressing support and demanding accountability for those responsible.

“I asked to speak with you to tell you that the IDF and I stand fully and clearly behind you,” Zamir told the soldiers, according to a statement from the military. “No one may harm your dignity or interfere with the important mission you are carrying out.”

1 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Nir Elias, IDF )

The military said Zamir assured the soldiers they have his full backing and that of the entire defense establishment. “We will investigate the incident to ensure it does not happen again,” he said. “A reality in which IDF soldiers cannot move freely within the State of Israel is intolerable and must be addressed. We will not accept harm to our soldiers, and I expect those who attacked you to be brought to justice.”

Earlier, during the unrest, Zamir issued a sharply worded condemnation, calling the attack on the soldiers “a serious crossing of a red line” and urging firm action against those involved.

The disturbances erupted after word spread among residents that the soldiers had arrived to distribute draft notices. The IDF said the two were in the city as part of a welfare visit related to their military duties.

During the unrest, three police officers were injured. Police used stun grenades to disperse the crowd and deployed a helicopter to the area. In one incident captured on video, a man pushing a baby stroller was seen near officers as stun grenades were thrown, shouting at them to stop.

Tel Aviv District Police Commander Haim Sargarof criticized the lack of coordination with the military. “The army must coordinate entry into the city with us,” he said at the scene. “When they enter without coordinating with us, we are left to respond.”