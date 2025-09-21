Eight soldiers injured after IDF Humvee overturns in Gaza

Two Israeli soldiers were moderately wounded and six others lightly injured Sunday when a military Humvee overturned on the outskirts of Gaza City , the Israeli military said.

The soldiers were treated by medics and evacuated to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon. They serve in the Kfir Brigade’s combat team, which has recently begun taking part in the ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip. Families of the injured soldiers were notified.

The incident came a day after an Israeli soldier was moderately wounded by sniper fire in northern Gaza. On Thursday, four soldiers were killed when their Humvee hit an explosive device in Rafah , in southern Gaza.

The army identified those killed as Lt. Ron Arieli, 20, of Hadera; Maj. Omri-Chai Ben Moshe, 26, of Tzafria; Lt. Eitan Avner Ben Yitzhak, 22, of Har Bracha; and Lt. Eran Shalem, 23, of Ramat Yohanan.

Meanwhile, the IDF’s 98th Division continued its offensive in Gaza City under Operation Merkavot Gideon II. Forces have been working in recent days to encircle the city, killing more than 30 terrorists and creating a corridor to move civilians southward.