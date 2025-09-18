Four IDF soldiers killed in Rafah blast

Four Israeli soldiers were killed Monday morning when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb during a military operation in Rafah in southern Gaza, the army said.

The soldiers, all cadets in Bahad 1 — the IDF’s officers’ training school, which has been deployed in Gaza for the past three weeks — were part of a unit clearing suspected terrorist hideouts. The soldiers killed in the blast were Maj. Omri Chai Ben Moshe, Lt. Ron Arieli, Lt. Eitan Avner Ben Itzhak, and Lt. Eran Shelem. Another cadet was severely injured.

Lt. Eran Shelem, Lt. Eitan Avner Ben Itzhak, Lt. Ron Arieli, Maj. Omri Chai Ben Moshe ( Photo: IDF )

According to a preliminary investigation, the incident took place around 9:15 a.m. as an armored D9 bulldozer cleared a path, followed by two Humvees providing cover. One of the Humvees hit an explosive device, killing the four soldiers inside.

The military said one additional soldier was critically wounded and two others were moderately injured. Officials are examining whether a Hamas sniper may have opened fire on the troops shortly before the detonation.