IDF launches airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemeni capital Sana’a

Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Sana’a, Yemen’s capital, on Wednesday afternoon, targeting Houthi positions, focusing on weapons and ammunition caches alongside fuel storage facilities, following a series of drone attacks and a missile strike from Yemen, according to Arab media reports.
The IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed the strikes shortly after the reports. "A short while ago, the IAF struck military targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime in the areas of Sanaa and Al Jawf in Yemen.
"Among the targets struck are military camps in which operatives of the terrorist regime were identified, the Houthis' Military Public Relations Headquarters, and a fuel storage facility that was used by the terrorist regime for terrorist activity," the military said in a statement.
"The terrorist regime's Public Relations Department is responsible for distributing and disseminating propaganda messages in the media, including speeches of the Houthi leader Abd al-Malik and the spokesman Yahya Sari's statements. During the war, the headquarters led the propaganda efforts and the terrorist regime's psychological terror," it added.
"The military camps that were struck served the Houthi regime to plan and execute terrorist attacks against the State of Israel. Additionally, the military camps included operation and intelligence rooms." According to the IDF, over 10 fighter jets took part in the operation, dropping over 30 munitions on the targets.
Shortly after the attack, Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on it, saying, "We promised further strikes, and today we delivered another painful blow against the Houthi terrorist organization in Yemen. The IDF struck military camps in Sana'a and other locations across Yemen, which were manned by Houthi terrorists, including the group's propaganda apparatus."
According to Katz, "Israel's long arm will reach and strike terrorism wherever it may be, and from wherever a threat to our citizens emerges."
The Houthi-affiliated Yemeni channel Al-Masirah confirmed the assault on the rebel-controlled city, with strikes also reported in Amran province, northwest of Sana’a. The operation comes after weeks of heightened Houthi activity, including a drone attack on Ramon Airport near Eilat on Sunday and the elimination of the terror group’s political leadership two weeks prior.
On Tuesday, Israel intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, hours after its historic strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. The missile triggered air raid sirens across central Israel including around Jerusalem.
“Defense systems are active to intercept the threat,” the IDF said. The attack took place during an event attended by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, temporarily halting air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport, delaying flights from Crete and Corfu. Operations resumed within 15 minutes.
On Monday, the Israeli Air Force intercepted a Houthi drone over the Arava region and two others near Dimona. Later, false alarms triggered sirens in Dead Sea communities, Gush Etzion, and Beitar Illit, with the IDF initially tracking a target but later confirming it as a “false identification.”
The Ramon Airport attack damaged the passenger terminal, lightly injuring two workers—a 63-year-old man hit by shrapnel and a 52-year-old woman who fell—while several others suffered from shock. An initial Air Force investigation revealed the drone was detected but not classified as hostile, preventing interception or alerts.