Second Houthi drone triggers air raid sirens near Dimona

A second drone launched by the Houthis from Yemen on Monday triggered air raid sirens near the Negev town of Dimona.

A second drone launched by the Houthis from Yemen on Monday triggered air raid sirens near the Negev town of Dimona.

A second drone launched by the Houthis from Yemen on Monday triggered air raid sirens near the Negev town of Dimona.

Earlier, the IDF said that following the sounding of air raid sirens near Ramon Airport, the Air Force had successfully downed a

Earlier, the IDF said that following the sounding of air raid sirens near Ramon Airport, the Air Force had successfully downed a