Second Houthi drone triggers air raid sirens near Dimona

IDF successfully intercepts another drone launched minutes earlier near Ramon Airport, which was struck on Sunday, resulting in several injuries and damage to buildings

Ynet|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Drone
Houthis
Eilat
A second drone launched by the Houthis from Yemen on Monday triggered air raid sirens near the Negev town of Dimona.
Earlier, the IDF said that following the sounding of air raid sirens near Ramon Airport, the Air Force had successfully downed a Houthi drone launched from Yemen.
Ahead of the sirens, residents in the area reported several interceptors being launched in an attempt to down the aerial craft.
The interception took place after yesterday, Ramon Airport was struck by an unidentified Houthi drone, injuring some and damaging several buildings.
First published: 12:50, 09.08.25
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""