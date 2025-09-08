Second Houthi drone triggers air raid sirens near Dimona

A second drone launched by the Houthis from Yemen on Monday triggered air raid sirens near the Negev town of Dimona.
Earlier, the IDF said that following the sounding of air raid sirens near Ramon Airport, the Air Force had successfully downed a Houthi drone launched from Yemen.
Ahead of the sirens, residents in the area reported several interceptors being launched in an attempt to down the aerial craft.
The interception took place after yesterday, Ramon Airport was struck by an unidentified Houthi drone, injuring some and damaging several buildings.
