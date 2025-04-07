Netanyahu to extend US visit for meeting with Vice President Vance

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to extend his stay in the U.S. to meet with Vice President J.D. Vance. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer traveled to the U.S. overnight to join the meeting that may be scheduled for Tuesday.
After he arrived in Washington on Sunday, Netanyahu met U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and trade representative Jamieson Greer to discuss the 17% tariff imposed by the Trump administration on Israeli exports to the United States. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) described the meeting as "warm, productive and in good spirits."
The prime minister will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House later on Monday. The meeting, set for the evening hours Israel time, is expected to focus on a range of strategic issues—economic, diplomatic and security-related—with particular emphasis on the hostage crisis, the Iranian threat, Israeli concerns over Turkish influence in Syria and the ongoing tariff dispute, officially cited as the reason for the visit.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Netanyahu will brief the president on the countries that have already agreed to take in Palestinians from Gaza, although they did ask for something in return other than monetary compensation. In some case, the request was that sanctions imposed by the U.S. be lifted and in other cases, they want their own interests advanced. Israeli officials believe Trump still stands behind his plan for Gaza, which would see the local population relocated during rebuilding, though it is unclear whether they would be brought back to the area.
Upon the Israeli prime minister’s arrival in Washington, D.C., a group of local protesters greeted Netanyahu’s motorcade outside Blair House, the official White House guest house. They called for the release of the hostages and an end to the war, and demanded that Trump apply pressure on these issues. The demonstration was initiated by the Israeli protest organization UnXeptable, and about 50 people attended, including rabbis and public figures from the local community. “Netanyahu is a danger to the hostages and a danger to Israel,” they said.
After Hungary ignored the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Netanyahu's arrest, other countries - including Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy and France - allowed the prime minister's plane to use their airspace on its way to the United States. The prime minister's flight avoided the airspace over Holland, Portugal, England, Ireland and Iceland.
Daniel Edelson in New York contributed to this article