Trump says US will take ownership of Gaza; Netanyahu calls it 'A new future for the territory, worth paying attention to'

Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a joint press conference at the White House Tuesday night, following their meeting that dealt with a variety of critical issues on the agenda – from the negotiations that have now opened on phase two of the hostage deal, through t he Iranian threat and the question of a possible attack on its nuclear facilities , to the long-awaited normalization with Saudi Arabia.

"We had wonderful conversations," Trump said at the beginning of his remarks. "Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to visit our administration. Bibi, I want to say it is a great honor to host you. In the last four years, the alliance between our countries has been tested more than ever before in history, but the bond and affection between our peoples have been maintained for years and are unwavering. I am confident that under our leadership the alliance between our countries will soon be stronger than ever."

"We have had great victories in the past - not in the last four years," Trump said in a clear dig at his predecessor Joe Biden, and recited his achievements in his first term. "During my tenure, I brought peace and stability to the Middle East that had not been seen in decades. We defeated ISIS, we withdrew from the nuclear agreement and imposed very harsh sanctions on the Iranian regime. We stopped Iran's proxies and deprived them of resources. I recognized the Golan Heights, in the historic Abraham Accords we achieved the most important peace agreement in the Middle East. I believe that many countries will join this wonderful peace and this economic peace. There will be many who will sign. Unfortunately, in the last four years, no one has signed."

"The horrors of October 7th would not have happened if I had been president," Trump repeated, something he has said many times before. "Israel has endured aggression and murderous attacks on every front and fought back with great courage. This was a threat to the very existence of the Jewish state in its homeland. Israel stood strong against an enemy that kidnapped, raped and slaughtered innocent people, children and women, little babies. I want to salute the Israelis who stood with courage and determination. They were strong."

After thanking his team and asking those present to applaud Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff , Trump said: "We will only be satisfied if all the problems are solved and we have the team to solve them. It will happen quickly. The Gaza Strip has been a source of destruction and so bad for the people, the lives of the residents there are miserable. They need to go to other places. There are many of them who want to go from there. 1.8 million Gazans need to leave. The rich countries of the region need to finance it. They can go to one area, or 12. We will ensure that something amazing is done. We will have peace and they will not be shot, killed and destroyed."

Trump stunned when he later said that "the United States will take over the Gaza Strip, we will do work there. We will control it and neutralize all the bombs. We will clear Gaza and get rid of the destruction and carry out economic development that will provide endless jobs and housing. It is impossible to go back. If they go back, it will happen again." Netanyahu supported the idea: "A new future for the territory, it's worth paying attention to'

Netanyahu, who issued a statement afterward, told Trump: "You are the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House. Its policy is bringing our hostages home, including American citizens. You have resumed the transfer of weapons that were withheld from Israel during a seven-front war against our existence." The prime minister said that the two "see eye to eye on the Iranian issue. This is the same Iran that tried to kill both of us. It tried to assassinate itself and through a proxy to kill me."

At the end of his statement, he said that "Israel will end the war by winning the war. Israel's victory will be the victory of the United States. We will work together and win in peace as well. With your leadership, we will create a great future for the region and bring our alliance to greater heights than ever."

In response to a question about a possible agreement with Saudi Arabia, Netanyahu replied: "I believe that peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia is not only possible but will happen. If you had continued in office, it would have happened. I think the Saudi leadership wants it."

Trump, for his part, said he was not sure the cease-fire would last. "The Biden administration didn't help us, but we were able to get some hostages out and we'll get more out. We're dealing with problematic people. I hope we get more out, they'll come out very damaged. But they'll get better and be strong and have a good life and we hope to release as many as possible. We hope the cease-fire will last, but I'm not sure."

The American president said, further in his statement, that he "sees long-term ownership of Gaza, it will bring stability to the Middle East. Everyone I've talked to loves the idea. Developing this area and creating thousands of jobs would be a great thing. Today you can't see it because you only see destruction. I've seen it from every angle and it's a dangerous area to be in and it's only going to get worse."

Asked whether he recognized Israel's sovereignty over the West Bank, also known as Judea and Samaria, Trump replied: "We will discuss it with your representatives, we have not yet taken a position. We will issue a statement on this issue in the coming month."

He stated that he would visit Israel - as well as Gaza, Saudi Arabia and other regions: "The Middle East is a wonderful place, one of the most beautiful places with wonderful people. A lot of bad leaders allowed this to happen in the Middle East, and that includes the American side. We should not have gone there in the first place, spent so much money and caused death."

At the beginning of the meeting, Trump spoke at length, essentially saying that his plan was to evacuate all residents of the Gaza Strip to seven or eight areas around the world- and forever. "Who would want to go back there? There's nothing but death and destruction. We'll build them lovely cities," he said. He had even said before that the Palestinians "have no choice but to leave Gaza . "

The prime minister promised in the same statement at the beginning of the meeting not to give up any of the war's goals: "Hamas will not remain in Gaza." He did not commit that Israel would continue with Phase 2 of the hostage deal, only saying: "We will try."

Before the press conference began, Steve Witkoff, President Trump's special envoy, said the meeting was "strong and steady." He said, "Trump is a leader who will do amazing things." When asked by reporters if there would be any surprises, he replied, "Wait and see." Israel's ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, said before the press conference: "You can feel the change in the air. Everything has changed."

The press conference, in the East Room of the White House - the place where Trump presented the "Deal of the Century" five years ago - was also attended by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The assistant secretary of defense, an officer with the rank of major, was photographed carrying a large bag that apparently contained maps and aerial photographs that were shown to Trump at the meeting.

Netanyahu, the first foreign leader Trump has hosted at the White House since his return to the presidency, met with the American president privately. A larger meeting with the two leaders' teams was then held in the Cabinet Room at the White House. After the press conference, the two were expected to continue for a joint dinner.

The two discussed a variety of topics during their meeting, the first of which was the question of continuing the hostage deal. Trump and his people made it clear over and over again that they wanted to maintain the cease-fire and continue with the second phase – which would mean a permanent cease-fire and the end of the war. When Trump was asked at the beginning of the meeting if he believed the deal could be completed, he replied: "Why not? Yes, of course. We can definitely complete the deal."

The issue of the Iranian threat was also discussed, with estimates before the meeting that Netanyahu would argue that this would also serve the interests of the Saudis and "give time" to make decisions regarding the Gaza Strip. Just before the meeting, Trump said that he intended to speak with the Iranian president, after repeatedly signaling his intention to promote a "deal" - meaning a new nuclear agreement.