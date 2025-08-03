Thousands, including Julian Assange, at pro-Palestinian march in Sydney

Thousands of demonstrators marched across Sydney’s iconic Harbor Bridge on Sunday, calling for peace and aid deliveries to the war-torn Gaza Strip.
Some participants in the march, organized as the “March for Humanity,” carried pots and pans as symbols of hunger. Among the marchers was WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
New South Wales police and the state’s governor had tried last week to block the march from taking place on the bridge, a city landmark and major transportation route, citing safety concerns and potential traffic disruptions. However, the state Supreme Court ruled Saturday that the march could proceed.
New South Wales police said they would deploy hundreds of officers and urged marchers to remain peaceful. Police were also present in Melbourne, where a similar protest march was held.
Diplomatic pressure on Israel has increased in recent weeks. France and Canada have announced they will recognize a Palestinian state and Britain says it will follow suit unless Israel addresses the humanitarian conditions in the enclave and agrees to a ceasefire. Israel condemned these moves as rewarding Hamas.
Australia’s center-left Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed support for a two-state solution and accused Israel of denying aid and killing civilians, which he said "cannot be defended or ignored,” but has not recognized Palestine.