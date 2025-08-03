Thousands, including Julian Assange, at pro-Palestinian march in Sydney

marched across Sydney’s iconic Harbor Bridge on Sunday, calling for peace and aid deliveries to the war-torn Gaza Strip.

Some participants in the march, organized as the “March for Humanity,” carried pots and pans as symbols of hunger. Among the marchers was WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

People demonstrate in support of Palestinians in Gaza as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Sydney, Australia

