UK mulls recognition of a Palestinian state in new post-war initiative

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is expected to unveil a U.K.-led initiative in the coming days aimed at ending the war between Israel and Hamas. The proposal, which includes a framework for recognizing a Palestinian state, will be shared with key allies, including President Donald Trump and several Arab nations. The plan seeks to map out steps for transforming a ceasefire into a durable peace.

On Monday, Starmer met Trump in Scotland at one of the president’s golf courses. During their meeting, Trump addressed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the ongoing talks: “I hope the food going in is reaching those in need, but Hamas is taking it. It’s a very difficult situation. It’s hard to deal with Hamas, but we have to meet humanitarian needs. Israel has to ensure the food gets to the people — it has that responsibility.”

Trump said food distribution centers would be established in Gaza: “We’re doing this with some very good people. We’ve raised trillions of dollars, and we’re going to spend some on food. Other countries are joining us. They want to help. These centers will have no borders, no fences. There are starving children — this is real hunger.”

He also condemned Hamas for using hostages as human shields: “It’s an ongoing process. Hamas has hardened its stance in recent days, so I’m speaking to Netanyahu about different plans. In some cases, we know where the hostages are. Israel doesn’t want to go in because they might be killed. Some people say that’s a price worth paying, but we don’t like to say that — and I don’t think the Israelis do either.”

Ahead of their meeting, Trump said he would not object if Starmer advocated for recognizing a Palestinian state, though he would not do so himself. “Right now, I’m focused on feeding people,” he said. “That’s the top priority because there are a lot of hungry people.”

Starmer is facing growing pressure from within his Labour Party to follow French President Emmanuel Macron’s lead and formally recognize Palestinian statehood. On Friday, about a third of Labour MPs signed a letter urging immediate action.

A spokesperson for Starmer confirmed that the prime minister will soon present his plan for “sustainable peace in the Middle East” to allies. Asked whether it includes recognition of a Palestinian state, the spokesperson said: “This plan is designed to chart a path to peace and outline the steps necessary to achieve it. I can’t go into details, but as we’ve made clear, recognition of a Palestinian state must be part of a broader process toward a two-state solution — one that delivers lasting security for both Palestinians and Israelis.”

Starmer is expected to convene his cabinet this week to review the situation in Gaza, with additional details to follow. The spokesperson added that the government will work to bring key international and regional partners on board once the plan is finalized.

He noted that Palestinians have a “right to their own state,” adding that the question is not whether Britain will recognize it, but when. Starmer, he said, understands the “broader context of human suffering in Gaza” and the need to prioritize the release of Israeli hostages. “Images of starving children strike a deep chord with the British sense of justice. The government’s failure to stand with Palestinians is resonating with voters.”

Germany to begin humanitarian aid airlift to Gaza

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced Monday that Germany would immediately begin an airlift of humanitarian aid to Gaza , joining similar efforts by France and the U.K. He said that given the “catastrophic conditions” in the enclave, Germany is also weighing additional pressure on Israel.

A two-day U.N. conference advocating a two-state solution opened in New York on Monday, co-led by France and Saudi Arabia. Neither Israel nor the United States is participating. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said the two-state solution is now “more distant than ever,” citing the destruction in Gaza and Israel’s threat to annex parts of the West Bank as key obstacles. Guterres also echoed Hamas claims about IDF strike allegedly killing dozens of Palestinians in aid site.

The conference, attended by dozens of nations, was postponed from late June due to tensions with Iran and shortened from its original four-day format.