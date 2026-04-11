US rebukes Smotrich, says Trump opposes West Bank annexation

Smotrich said in a speech yesterday at the inauguration of the Ma’oz Tzur settlement in the Binyamin region that “there will be a political leg in Gaza that will expand our borders. With God’s help, there will be a concluding political leg in Lebanon that will expand our borders to the Litani, along defensible lines. And there will be a concluding political leg in Syria with the crown of Mount Hermon and at least the buffer zone.”

Smotrich said in a speech yesterday at the inauguration of the Ma’oz Tzur settlement in the Binyamin region that “there will be a political leg in Gaza that will expand our borders. With God’s help, there will be a concluding political leg in Lebanon that will expand our borders to the Litani, along defensible lines. And there will be a concluding political leg in Syria with the crown of Mount Hermon and at least the buffer zone.”

Smotrich said in a speech yesterday at the inauguration of the Ma’oz Tzur settlement in the Binyamin region that “there will be a political leg in Gaza that will expand our borders. With God’s help, there will be a concluding political leg in Lebanon that will expand our borders to the Litani, along defensible lines. And there will be a concluding political leg in Syria with the crown of Mount Hermon and at least the buffer zone.”