Hostage handover will start with cruel 'ceremony' before 4 bodies returned to Israel

The 503 days of hope for a different ending are shattered, as Israel begins of one of the most difficult days since October 7. Four killed hostages - who according to Hamas are Shiri Bibas, her young children Kfir and Ariel , and Oded Lipshitz - will be handed over to Israel Thursday morning, as part of the cease-fire and hostage release deal. Israel confirmed the names of the hostages Wednesday evening.

At the request of the families, Ynet will not publish the harsh photos of the stage and the expected cynical "ceremony" that Hamas is planning in Bani Suheila, a suburb of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

2 View gallery Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, and Oded Lifshitz - their bodies will be returned to Israel ( Photos: Courtesy of the families )

On the stage at the ceremony, pictures of the four are displayed, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu depicted as a bloodthirsty vampire above them. The horrific caption alongside it, which also includes many errors in Hebrew, reads: "The war criminal murdered them, with the missiles of fighter jets." Alongside it, against a background of pictures of coffins covered with Israeli flags: "Return to war - return of the hostages in coffins."

The Red Cross, to which the dead hostages will be transferred, will hand over the bodies to the IDF inside the Gaza Strip. Upon receiving the fallen hostages, they will be transferred to coffins covered with Israeli flags. At the handover ceremony, there will be a military rabbi who will read Psalms and and the El Moleh Rachamim prayer for the dead. From the Gaza Strip, the coffins will be transported in military vehicles directly to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Abu Kabir for identification.

2 View gallery The door of the Bibas home in Kibbutz Nir Oz ( Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters )

An Israeli official referred to the intention to perform a "ceremony" and said that it would be a violation of the agreements between Israel and the mediators, under which Israel insisted that there would be no ceremonies and showpieces. "We talked about handing over the bodies in a dignified and appropriate manner. We made it clear that we do not agree to ceremonies and that the handover will be carried out in a dignified manner, and this is coordinated between us, the Red Cross and the mediators," the official said.

The IDF spokesman will document the arrival status of the coffins, and the distribution of the photos will be the responsibility of the families of the fallen. As part of a secret annex to the agreement, the killed hostages will be transferred to Israel Thursday instead of on Saturday, the official day of the next round of returning hostages, because the process of identifying them can take up to 48 hours. This will ensure that Hamas complies with the agreement and handed over the dead Israelis. Only after there is official identification will Israel be able to confirm that the terrorist organization did indeed comply with the agreement, and only then will the security prisoners be released.

On Saturday, the last six living hostages set to be returned in Phase I will be released - Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, Eliya Cohen, Tal Shoham, Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - and next week four additional hostages will be handed over. To meet the deadlines, the remaining hostages will also be handed over next week on Thursday, the 40th day of the deal.

The Palestinians announced that 602 Palestinian prisoners will be released from Israeli prisons this week. Some 445 of them are residents of the Gaza Strip who were arrested after October 7, and they will be released Thursday after the handover of the dead hostages. The others, who will be released on Saturday, are 50 sentenced to life imprisonment, 60 sentenced to long prison terms, and 47 released in the Shalit deal. Some 108 prisoners will be deported to Egypt as a first stop, before being transferred to other countries, including 13 prisoners who suffer from serious medical problems.