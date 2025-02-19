Ceremony with a rabbi in the Gaza Strip, coffins wrapped in the Israeli flag: This is how the IDF will receive the hostages' bodies

According to Hamas, the bodies will be handed over to the Red Cross at 8 a.m. From there, they will be transferred to Israeli forces inside Gaza. The military rabbinate will hold a solemn ceremony at the transfer site, where the remains will be placed in caskets draped with Israeli flags. Military personnel and a rabbi will be present before the caskets are transported to Israel for forensic identification.
"Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the State of Israel. A wrenching day, a day of grief," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.
"We embrace the families, and the heart of the entire nation is torn. My own heart is torn. So is yours. And all of the world's heart should be torn, because this demonstrates who we are dealing with, what we are dealing with — with such monsters,” Netanyahu added. "We are grieving, we are in pain, but we are also determined to ensure that such a thing never happens again."
The IDF acknowledged the painful reality in a statement: “The military did not succeed in bringing them home alive, but we will ensure they receive a proper burial.”
Some identifications may be completed quickly at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, while others could take up to 48 hours. Military rabbis urged patience and cautioned against the spread of rumors.
A formal notification will be delivered to each family only after official identification, and not based on Hamas' statements. Military officials anticipate that Hamas will claim the hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes, but stress that the exact cause of death will only be determined following a thorough examination.
According to Jewish law, families who had previously observed the seven-day mourning period (shiva) without burying their loved ones will mark a single day of mourning after the burial. Those whose loved one’s death was not officially confirmed until now will begin the full seven-day mourning period.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a statement ahead of the transfer: “This is a heartbreaking moment as four hostages who were taken alive return to us in death. We will gather in Hostages Square from the morning, standing shoulder to shoulder with the families, bearing this grief together. We say clearly: Time has run out for those still held captive. They must be returned immediately—survivors for rehabilitation, and the fallen for a proper burial.”
A memorial event is planned for 7 p.m. in Hostages Square on Thursday, featuring families, artists and public figures.