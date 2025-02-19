Ceremony with a rabbi in the Gaza Strip, coffins wrapped in the Israeli flag: This is how the IDF will receive the hostages' bodies

In a first since the outbreak of the war, Hamas will transfer the remains of killed hostages to the Red Cross on Thursday morning, which will pass them to the IDF in Gaza; A ceremony will be held, and families will be notified only after formal identification

Yoav Zitun, Shilo Freid|
Israel is bracing for one of the most difficult days since the start of the current hostage deal, as four hostages who were murdered in captivity are set to be returned on Thursday. Security officials are preparing for their dignified repatriation, identification and burial.
According to Hamas, the bodies will be handed over to the Red Cross at 8 a.m. From there, they will be transferred to Israeli forces inside Gaza. The military rabbinate will hold a solemn ceremony at the transfer site, where the remains will be placed in caskets draped with Israeli flags. Military personnel and a rabbi will be present before the caskets are transported to Israel for forensic identification.
2 View gallery
עצרת בכיכר החטופים לציון 500 יום למלחמהעצרת בכיכר החטופים לציון 500 יום למלחמה
A protest in Tel Aviv to mark 500 days since October 7
(Photo: Moti Kimchi)
"Tomorrow will be a very difficult day for the State of Israel. A wrenching day, a day of grief," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.
"We embrace the families, and the heart of the entire nation is torn. My own heart is torn. So is yours. And all of the world's heart should be torn, because this demonstrates who we are dealing with, what we are dealing with — with such monsters,” Netanyahu added. "We are grieving, we are in pain, but we are also determined to ensure that such a thing never happens again."
The IDF acknowledged the painful reality in a statement: “The military did not succeed in bringing them home alive, but we will ensure they receive a proper burial.”
Some identifications may be completed quickly at the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute, while others could take up to 48 hours. Military rabbis urged patience and cautioned against the spread of rumors.
A formal notification will be delivered to each family only after official identification, and not based on Hamas' statements. Military officials anticipate that Hamas will claim the hostages were killed in Israeli airstrikes, but stress that the exact cause of death will only be determined following a thorough examination.
According to Jewish law, families who had previously observed the seven-day mourning period (shiva) without burying their loved ones will mark a single day of mourning after the burial. Those whose loved one’s death was not officially confirmed until now will begin the full seven-day mourning period.
2 View gallery
העברת יאיר הורן, שגיא דקל-חן וסשה טרופנוב לצלב האדוםהעברת יאיר הורן, שגיא דקל-חן וסשה טרופנוב לצלב האדום
Red Cross vehicles in Gaza
(Photo: Reuters)
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum issued a statement ahead of the transfer: “This is a heartbreaking moment as four hostages who were taken alive return to us in death. We will gather in Hostages Square from the morning, standing shoulder to shoulder with the families, bearing this grief together. We say clearly: Time has run out for those still held captive. They must be returned immediately—survivors for rehabilitation, and the fallen for a proper burial.”
A memorial event is planned for 7 p.m. in Hostages Square on Thursday, featuring families, artists and public figures.
