Israel swaps prisoners to be freed at Hamas’ request ahead of hostage release

Israel made last-minute changes to its list of Palestinian prisoners to be released as part of the ongoing hostage deal. In a late-night phone vote, ministers approved replacing two prisoners and swapping about 120 Gazans who were detained after October 7 with others who will be freed in their place.
The swap was made at Hamas’s request after it emerged that one of the listed prisoners had already been released. The two inmates now set to go free are Hamas-affiliated but not serving life sentences. In their place, a Fatah-linked prisoner will remain in jail.
Regarding the more than 1,700 additional Gazans slated for release—those arrested during the war but not involved in the October 7 Hamas massacre—ministers were told that seven minors were removed from the original list of 22 and two women were added. About 120 names were changed “according to security considerations and the need to finalize the deal,” officials said. In total, 1,718 Gazans will be released instead of the original 1,722.
Ministers also approved the inclusion of five additional Gazan detainees as “extras,” who could replace others on the list if needed—avoiding another round of phone approval.
One of those alternates is Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza’s Jabaliya refugee camp. Abu Safiya was arrested late last year. The World Health Organization condemned his detention at the time, and CNN reported this week that Israel had refused to include him in the current deal.