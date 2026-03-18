IDF expands operations in Lebanon: Terrorists arrive armed with RPGs, are eliminated | Watch

The IDF is preparing to strike crossings along the Litani River starting Wednesday afternoon, IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee announced. He again called on residents of southern Lebanon to move north of the Zahrani River and avoid any southward movement that could endanger them.

Meanwhile, following dozens of rockets and drones launched by Hezbollah at Israel on Tuesday night , the IDF carried out a wave of strikes targeting the group’s infrastructure. Among the targets were facilities belonging to what the military described as “Hezbollah’s bank,” as well as launchers, command centers, weapons depots and terrorists who emerged from a vehicle armed with an RPG and were preparing to attack Israeli forces deployed in the area.

Elimination of terrorists who unloaded RPGs from a vehicle in southern Lebanon ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Footage released by the IDF on Wednesday showed Hezbollah operatives unloading weapons, including an RPG, from a vehicle in southern Lebanon. “Troops of the 91st Division identified the terrorist cell in southern Lebanon. Shortly afterward, in a rapid closure of the loop, the Air Force struck under the direction of the forces and eliminated the terrorists before the attack could be carried out,” the IDF said.

In a separate incident, forces from the 401st Brigade under the 91st Division identified two terrorists after they fired rockets at IDF troops operating in southern Lebanon. No casualties or damage were reported. “The IDF struck and eliminated the two terrorists,” the military added. “We will continue to act forcefully against the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which chose to join the campaign and operate under the auspices of the Iranian regime, and we will not allow harm to Israeli civilians.”

2 View gallery Terrorists in Lebanon eliminated before they could carry out an attack ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The IDF also said that overnight, following Hezbollah’s rocket fire into Israel, it completed a wave of strikes from the air and sea against the group’s infrastructure. “The IDF identified Hezbollah preparations for increased rocket fire, and Northern Command began disrupting and thwarting the launches. As part of these efforts, several launchers, weapons depots and operational headquarters were struck,” the statement said.

“With the start of the launches, launchers and firing cells that fired toward Israel were attacked. This prevented a significant barrage toward Israeli territory,” the military added. Shortly afterward, the IDF issued an evacuation warning to residents of the city of Tyre before striking weapons depots and command centers embedded within civilian areas. “This is another example of the Hezbollah terrorist organization using Lebanese civilians for terrorist activity,” according to the IDF.

In addition, overnight strikes in Beirut targeted further assets belonging to the Al-Qard al-Hassan Association, described by the IDF as “Hezbollah’s financial arm used to pay salaries to operatives and promote terrorist activity.” Command centers of the Imam Hussein Division in southern Lebanon were also attacked from the air and sea, and the Navy struck a senior Hezbollah operative in Beirut.

2 View gallery Brigade 300 forces' activity in the southern Lebanon region ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The IDF emphasized that “prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including advance warnings, the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.”

Separately, over the past week, forces from the 300th Brigade destroyed more than 80 terrorist infrastructure sites as part of forward defense operations in southern Lebanon.