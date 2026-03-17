Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets to northern Israel, sending millions to shelter

Dozens of rockets were fired from Lebanon toward wide areas of northern Israel on Tuesday, triggering air raid sirens from the Galilee down to the coastal city of Hadera, the IDF said.
The military said Hezbollah launched the rockets toward multiple areas, as air defenses worked to intercept the incoming fire.
“Over the past few minutes, Hezbollah fired rockets toward several areas in Israeli territory,” the IDF said in a statement. “Alongside interception efforts, the Air Force is currently striking launchers and additional infrastructure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization across Lebanon.”
Sirens sounded across a broad stretch of the north, including Haifa and surrounding areas, as well as communities such as Caesarea, Zichron Yaakov, Binyamina, Pardes Hanna-Karkur and Or Akiva.
Emergency service Magen David Adom said teams were dispatched to scan areas including Ma’alot, Karmiel, Nahf and Or Akiva. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The IDF urged residents to continue following Home Front Command instructions as the situation developed.