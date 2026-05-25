‘Stretch nets across Israel’s skies?’: Netanyahu, Smotrich clash over Hezbollah drones

Israel’s limited security cabinet convened Sunday night for a five-hour security discussion that dealt not only with the emerging agreement between the United States and Iran, but also with

Israel’s limited security cabinet convened Sunday night for a five-hour security discussion that dealt not only with the emerging agreement between the United States and Iran, but also with

Ynet has learned that during the meeting, a sharp disagreement developed between Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over how Israel should respond to the threat.

Ynet has learned that during the meeting, a sharp disagreement developed between Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over how Israel should respond to the threat.

Ynet has learned that during the meeting, a sharp disagreement developed between Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over how Israel should respond to the threat.

Smotrich rejected that approach, telling Netanyahu, “We cannot defend ourselves to death. We need to bring down 10 buildings in Dahieh in response to every drone.”

Smotrich rejected that approach, telling Netanyahu, “We cannot defend ourselves to death. We need to bring down 10 buildings in Dahieh in response to every drone.”

Smotrich rejected that approach, telling Netanyahu, “We cannot defend ourselves to death. We need to bring down 10 buildings in Dahieh in response to every drone.”