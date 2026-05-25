‘Stretch nets across Israel’s skies?’: Netanyahu, Smotrich clash over Hezbollah drones

Israel’s limited security cabinet convened Sunday night for a five-hour security discussion that dealt not only with the emerging agreement between the United States and Iran, but also with the threat of explosive drones that has killed several IDF soldiers on the Lebanon front.
Ynet has learned that during the meeting, a sharp disagreement developed between Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over how Israel should respond to the threat.
Netanyahu demanded protective solutions and repeatedly pressed the IDF to work quickly to formulate an answer to the serious problem.
Smotrich rejected that approach, telling Netanyahu, “We cannot defend ourselves to death. We need to bring down 10 buildings in Dahieh in response to every drone.”
Netanyahu did not accept the finance minister’s proposal.
“What are you suggesting? That every time there is a drone, we bring down 10 buildings?” Netanyahu said. “And when there is a drone in Gaza, we bring down 10 buildings in Gaza? And when there is a drone from Judea and Samaria, we bring down 10 buildings in Judea and Samaria? And then when there is a drone from a crime family, we bring down 10 buildings in Ramle?”
Smotrich replied: “Unequivocally, yes. Wars are won through deterrence and exacting a price. Defending ourselves to death is October 6. Draw for me where you want to stretch the defensive nets across Israel’s skies. Over Kfar Saba? Ra’anana too, or only Ramle and Lod?”
During the meeting, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir updated Netanyahu and the limited cabinet ministers on the death of Sgt. Nehoray Leizer, who was killed by an explosive drone strike in southern Lebanon.
Referring to strikes on buildings, Zamir said, “You cannot work with tweezers. A different equation has to be created, one that also includes strikes on buildings in Beirut and Tyre in order to deter.”