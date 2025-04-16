China appoints new top trade negotiator amid US tariff war

China on Wednesday unexpectedly appointed a new trade negotiator key in any talks to resolve the escalating tariff war with the U.S., replacing veteran trade tsar Wang Shouwen with the Chinese envoy to the World Trade Organization.

Li Chenggang, 58, a former assistant commerce minister during the first administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, takes over from Wang, 59, the human resources and social security ministry said in a statement.

It was unclear if Wang, who assumed the No. 2 role at the commerce ministry in 2022, had taken up a post elsewhere. His name was no longer on the ministry's leadership team, according to the ministry's website as of Wednesday.

The ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the change, which was not explained in the human resources ministry's statement.

The shift within the top leadership at the commerce ministry comes as Beijing pursues a hardline stance in an intensifying trade war with Washington triggered by Trump's steep tariffs on items imported from China.

The abrupt change also took place in the middle of President Xi Jinping's tour of Southeast Asia to consolidate economic and trading ties with close neighbours amid the standoff with the U.S.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao was among senior officials flanking Xi on his visit to Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia this week.

"This is certainly a change given how quickly trade tensions have escalated since Liberation Day, especially given Wang Shouwen's experience in negotiating with the U.S. since the first Trump administration," said Alfredo Montufar-Helu, a senior advisor to the Conference Board's China Center.





He said the change was "very abrupt and potentially disruptive" given how quickly trade tensions had escalated and in light of Wang's experience negotiating with the U.S. since the first Trump administration.

"We can only speculate as to why this happened at this precise moment; but it might be that in the view of China's top leadership, given how tensions have continued escalating, they need someone else to break the impasse in with both countries find themselves and finally start negotiating," he said.

Unlike multiple other nations who have responded to Trump's plans for punitive tariffs by seeking bilateral deals with Washington, Beijing has raised its own levies on U.S. goods in response and has not sought talks, which it says can only be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and equality.

Washington said on Tuesday that Trump was open to making a trade deal with China but Beijing should make the first move, insisting that China needed "our money".

'Tariff shocks'

At a February WTO meeting in Geneva, Li slammed the U.S. for arbitrarily imposing tariffs on its trading partners, including China, warning that such moves have triggered "tariff shocks" to the world.

"The unilateralist approach of the U.S. blatantly violates WTO rules, exacerbates economic uncertainty, disrupts global trade and may even subvert the rules-based multilateral trading system. China firmly opposes this and urges the United States to abolish its wrongful practices," he said.

Li, who has held several key jobs in the commerce ministry, such as in departments overseeing treaties and law and fair trade, has an academic background in the elite Peking University and Germany's Hamburg University.

In the leadup to the U.S. tariff escalation, Wang welcomed foreign executives in Beijing, some from PepsiCo, Visa, P&G, Rio Tinto and Vale, reassuring them of China's economic prospects.

The step came after official data showed annual foreign direct investment plummeted 27.1% in local currency terms in 2024, its largest such drop since the 2008 global financial crisis.