IDF officer dismissed after attending right-wing rally in uniform

High-ranking combat officer sentenced to 25 days in military prison and removed from command position after being spotted in uniform and carrying a rifle at pro-judicial reform rally in Jerusalem

Yoav Zitun|
IDF officer in uniform at a protest
(Photo: Gil Yochanan)

An IDF officer was court-martialed on Sunday after he was spotted attending a protest in support of the government's judicial reform while wearing an army uniform.
The officer's identity was revealed on Friday after a short investigation, and he was sentenced to 25 days in a military prison, as well as being removed from his command position.
2 View gallery
הקצין עם מדי צה"ל בהפגנת הימין בירושליםהקצין עם מדי צה"ל בהפגנת הימין בירושלים
IDF officer in uniform at a protest
(Photo: Gil Yochanan)
The 37-year-old officer, originally from southern Israel, took full responsibility for his actions and admitted to making a mistake. He acknowledged the explicit prohibition of IDF soldiers openly participating in political demonstrations.
He previously served as a combat soldier and officer in the Givati Brigade and even held the position of company commander
2 View gallery
הפגנה בעד המהפכה המשפטית בירושליםהפגנה בעד המהפכה המשפטית בירושלים
Right-wing demonstration in support of judicial reform
(Photo: Regavim)
The military stated that this is an atypical case of an active-duty officer participating in a demonstration while wearing his uniform, marking the first time this has occurred in the past 17 weeks of nationwide protests.
Last Thursday, about 200,000 people flooded the streets of Jerusalem for a massive right-wing demonstration in support of judicial reform.
