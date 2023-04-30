IDF officer dismissed after attending right-wing rally in uniform

IDF officer in uniform at a protest ( Photo: Gil Yochanan )





An IDF officer was court-martialed on Sunday after he was spotted attending a protest in support of the government's judicial reform while wearing an army uniform.

The officer's identity was revealed on Friday after a short investigation, and he was sentenced to 25 days in a military prison, as well as being removed from his command position.

The 37-year-old officer, originally from southern Israel, took full responsibility for his actions and admitted to making a mistake. He acknowledged the explicit prohibition of IDF soldiers openly participating in political demonstrations.

He previously served as a combat soldier and officer in the Givati Brigade and even held the position of company commander

The military stated that this is an atypical case of an active-duty officer participating in a demonstration while wearing his uniform, marking the first time this has occurred in the past 17 weeks of nationwide protests.