Netanyahu slams ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson: ‘He has no idea of history’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit back at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson , saying the American conservative commentator “has no clue about history” after questioning whether Jews in modern Israel are descendants of the biblical Israelites.

In a conversation with conservative influencer and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza, who is releasing a documentary on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Netanyahu dismissed Carlson’s remarks and accused him of defending America’s enemies.

Tucker Carlson asked Ted Cruz if Jews under Netanyahu have any connection to the Jews of the Bible. I posed the question to Netanyahu himself. pic.twitter.com/MAAEHI9ReJ — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) September 24, 2025

“Of course, there’s no doubt about it,” Netanyahu said. “The Jews dispersed from this land to Europe, to the Middle East, to other places. But we never forgot this land. We always said, ‘Next year in Jerusalem.’ My great-grandfather came here in the 19th century. Most of the Palestinians who live here came after he did.”

He argued that Israel has rebuilt its ancient homeland into a modern success story. “We developed a state that becomes a juggernaut of technology and development, we are the Silicon Valley of the Middle East, a democratic society that faces enormous attacks by countries that want to annihilate us every day.”

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

Turning directly to Carlson, Netanyahu said, “Who is Tucker Carlson defending? These are people who chant ‘Death to America.’ They are after you. They want to destroy Western civilization; they want to destroy everything that America stands for. They say Israel is a small Satan. The big Satan is America. The only place in the Middle East where Christians are safe is Israel — not only tolerated but welcomed. They participated in our society. We take care of the holy places which are destroyed everywhere else, churches blown up throughout the Middle East.”

2 View gallery Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson ( צילום: Joe Raedle/ Getty Images/ AFP )

Netanyahu continued: “So if Tucker Carlson is asking you that, then he has no idea — not just about Jewish history but of history. Who are these so-called defenders of MAGA defending? They’re defending the worst enemies on the planet against America. They’re not MAGA. People who speak of MAGA, they love America, they love America's values, and they don’t identify with the worst enemies that America faces today in the world.”