UN votes to seek World Court opinion on Israeli law banning UNRWA activities

The UN General Assembly on Thursday approved a resolution against Israel initiated by Norway in support of UNRWA , with 137 countries voting in favor and 12 against. The assembly approved the motion requesting an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding Israeli legislation affecting UNRWA .

The move came in response to Israel's decision to ban the operation of the UN Palestinian refugee agency in the country from late January and obstacles faced by other UN agencies in their aid work in Gaza over the past year.

3 View gallery Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon ( Photo: AP /Yuki Iwamura )

The ICJ, known as the World Court, is the United Nations' highest court and its advisory opinions carry legal and political weight although they are not binding. The Hague-based court has no enforcement powers if its opinions are ignored.

The resolution adopted on Thursday also expressed "grave concern about the dire humanitarian situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory" and "calls upon Israel to uphold and comply with its obligations not to impede the Palestinian people from exercising its right to self-determination."

The new Israeli law does not directly ban UNRWA's operations in the West Bank and Gaza . However, it will severely impact UNRWA's ability to work. Top UN officials and the Security Council describe UNRWA as the backbone of Gaza's aid response.

In a letter to the 15-member Security Council on Wednesday, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said that "replacing UNRWA with relief schemes that will adequately provide essential assistance to Palestinian civilians is not at all impossible."

3 View gallery UN General Assembly ( Photo: AFP )

"Israel is willing and ready to work with international partners (and already does work tirelessly) so as to allow and facilitate the continued passage of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza, and to ensure the unhindered provision of these necessary basic services, in a way that does not undermine Israel's security," Danon wrote.

The UN has long complained of aid obstacles in Gaza since the war between Palestinian terror group Hamas and Israel began on October 7, 2023.

Danon spoke before the vote, saying: "We’re repeating the same scenario where the priority is to attack Israel and undermine its right to defend its citizens. This time, the Palestinians are deploying a new tool in their diplomatic circus – the International Court of Justice.”

3 View gallery UNRWA offices in Gaza ( Photo: Anas-Mohammed / Shutterstock )

“While they exploit your indifference and the court’s submission to their terror-supporting agendas, 100 innocent civilians are still held hostage in Gaza by Hamas and the Iranian regime is racing toward nuclear weapons,” he added.

"While you dwell on the past, Israel is focused on the future – one not dominated by the forces of Iranian evil,” Danon said. “Help us turn the Middle East into a place of peace and stability, not hatred and terror."

The resolution initiated by Norway aims to clarify Israel’s legal obligations as a UN member state to allow the free operation of UN agencies in the Palestinian territories (Gaza and the West Bank), particularly humanitarian agencies like UNRWA.

It also calls for immediate action to compel Israel to adhere to international law, cease the alleged obstruction of humanitarian aid delivery amid the enclave’s deteriorating conditions and enable UNRWA’s operations in the country.