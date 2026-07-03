Maccabiah VIP incident: Netanyahu adviser dispute erupts over whether he was fired or resigned

Yossi Basad, a longtime trusted adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sarah, was summarily dismissed by the couple following the embarrassing and widely documented incident at the opening ceremony of the 22nd Maccabiah. During the event, Sarah Netanyahu shouted at him, accusing him of allowing her to be stepped on because she had not been properly escorted into the VIP area. According to people who were present, Basad burst into tears after being informed of his dismissal and could not believe it was happening.
However, Basad himself denied he was fired, saying: “This is a complete lie, I was not dismissed, I have excellent relations with the Netanyahu couple.”
Witnesses said the prime minister's wife also shouted at both her husband and his adviser, Nevo Katz. She blamed them for what happened, accusing them of being responsible for her being stepped on. People at the scene said Sarah Netanyahu was extremely upset and shouted: "Because of you I ended up arguing with people here. You made me fight with people."
According to witnesses, both the prime minister and his wife had already blamed Basad during the event itself, including over his role in organizing their visits.
A source in the prime minister’s circle said Sarah Netanyahu was angry about the arrangements but “was not extremely furious,” and that “there was a mishap in the arrangements, any person would have been upset.”
Basad added in a fuller statement that there was no discussion of firing, that he had no reason to cry, that the past three and a half years were intense and he wanted to move on and pursue other opportunities, and that he requested to leave two weeks before the incident.
Basad had accompanied the Netanyahu couple for more than six years. As part of his role, he accompanied them on visits throughout Israel and abroad, while also handling their personal affairs.
The Prime Minister’s Office denied that the couple ordered his dismissal and said Basad had in fact asked to end his employment two weeks earlier and submitted a resignation letter for personal reasons, adding there was no connection between the Maccabiah incident and his departure.
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First published: 13:54, 07.03.26