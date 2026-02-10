Iran-US negotiations proceed as Iranian dissenter who urged Trump to act dies by suicide

A spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry in Tehran on Tuesday addressed negotiations that began over the weekend between Iran and the United States, against the backdrop of a buildup of U.S. forces in the region, threats by Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ’s upcoming visit to Washington.

The spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, said the talks held in Oman , which is mediating between the sides, were mainly intended to “test Washington’s level of seriousness.” Despite deep mistrust, he said, it appears possible to continue the contacts. “It is not possible to predict the duration of the negotiations or their end date,” Baghaei said. “We are negotiating with the goal of reaching a swift conclusion and do not want to prolong the process.”

Footage from Oman-mediated talks ( Video: Oman News Agency )

“We are acting energetically and want to reach an agreement with the United States that guarantees the lifting of sanctions,” he added. “One of the problems facing the United States in the region is its submission to Israel’s demands. We are committed to diplomacy in order to safeguard our people’s interests, while taking into account negative experiences from the past.”

“The United States must act independently of Israel’s influence,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman emphasized.

Addressing Israel’s actions, Baghaei said: “Israeli strikes continue in Gaza and the West Bank as part of its efforts to erase the Palestinian issue. Israel has proven itself to be a disruptive factor. It seeks to sabotage any agreed solution to the region’s crises. We appreciate the efforts of countries in the region, including Turkey, to mediate and resolve disputes with the United States.”

“Iran views every Israeli move as coordinated with the United States, and therefore Iran’s response to any aggression will be strong, decisive and painful,” Baghaei warned Washington.

Earlier Tuesday, Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, departed Iran for Muscat, the capital of Oman. According to Iranian media, he is expected to meet with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi. The meetings are also expected to address recent regional and international developments and economic cooperation. Baghaei said Larijani will also visit Qatar as part of a preplanned program aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.

The talks held last week under Omani mediation were largely indirect, but Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, envoys of President Trump, shook hands with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his aides. The discussions focused mainly on the conditions for negotiations and produced no breakthrough. The United States agreed to another meeting but made clear to Tehran that it expects to hear a substantive Iranian proposal this time, rather than delays.

Larijani arrived in Oman on Tuesday morning

Alongside statements expressing willingness to reach an agreement, Iranian officials have continued to issue belligerent messages. In a statement marking the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Iran’s military said: “Iran stands firm and resolute against any kind of threat, in pursuit of its lofty goals and in defense of its national interests. Iran’s forces will confront threats with strength and respond comprehensively and decisively to any aggression. The greater the pressure on Iran, the greater the resistance of our people and their ability to confront it.”

Iran’s air force commander, Brig. Gen. Bahman Bahmard, said that “the extensive experience of the 12 days of war” with Israel helped restore Iran’s combat capabilities. “Today I can assure the dear people of Iran and our friends around the world that the air force is fully prepared and will respond decisively and resolutely to any attack,” he said.

'Concern that Trump is heading toward an agreement that would be bad for Israel'

Netanyahu is scheduled to depart for Washington at noon Tuesday and is expected to land in the U.S. capital around 1 a.m. Israel time, ahead of his meeting with Trump.

There is concern in Israel that Trump could reach what officials describe as a “hollow” agreement with Iran, one that would address only the nuclear issue without meaningful oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog. In Jerusalem, officials fear such an agreement would “lock in” Israel, making it extremely difficult to act against the Islamic Republic while a deal is in place between Washington and Tehran.

In such a scenario, Netanyahu would also be unable to publicly criticize Trump, given the high regard in Israel for the president, who is widely viewed as the most pro-Israel occupant of the White House to date. During Trump’s previous term, when the nuclear agreement was in effect, Israel did not act militarily against Iran, despite threats to do so and statements that it was not bound by the deal.

A senior Israeli official said: “There is concern this is heading toward an agreement that is not good for us. This is not just negotiations between Witkoff and Kushner and the Iranians. Turkey is in the picture, as are Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Egypt. There are many players influencing Trump. We are worried this will lead to an agreement that will not be good for Israel, and that is troubling.”

Iranian man who urged US strike later died by suicide

Meanwhile, the opposition website Iran International published the story of a man from the southern city of Bushehr who posted a video on social media urging Donald Trump and Western governments to oppose any agreement with the ayatollahs’ regime. According to the report, the man took his own life after posting the video. “If you are watching this, I am no longer here,” he said at the beginning of the recording. Iranian media outlets and activists identified him as Pouria Hamidi. In the video, he said he wanted to draw attention to the brutal suppression of protests in Iran. “More than 40,000 people have died, been killed, been slaughtered,” he said.

Hamidi urged Washington not to advance talks with Tehran. In a direct appeal to Americans, he called on them to abandon diplomatic engagement, saying any agreement would constitute “a betrayal of everyone who died.” Addressing Trump, he said: “Please, I beg you, do everything you can to stop this agreement.”