The South without a medical supercenter, preparations for the evacuation of many patients from Sorok

Following a direct Iranian missile strike that damaged Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva early Thursday, dozens of patients are being evacuated to other hospitals across Israel. This marks an unprecedented development, since Soroka is the only major medical center serving Israel’s southern Negev region.
According to the Health Ministry, patients are being transferred to Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, Hadassah Ein Kerem in Jerusalem, Sheba and Ichilov hospitals in Tel Aviv, and Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva. Four Magen David Adom (MDA) intensive care buses, equipped to transport 23 critical care patients and up to 50 others, have been deployed to support the evacuation. The Israel Prison Service’s Nahshon Unit has also dispatched personnel to assist.
The hospital sustained significant infrastructure damage in the missile strike. While initial statements from the Health Ministry reported minor injuries and limited damage to the emergency room and other buildings, the hospital later confirmed that it is now closed to all but life-threatening emergencies.
Lives saved by early evacuation order
Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar Siman Tov said the hospital narrowly avoided a greater catastrophe. “The missile struck a surgical wing that had been evacuated just hours earlier,” he stated, crediting earlier decisions to reduce inpatient numbers and move patients to underground shelters.
He emphasized the urgent need for a second major hospital in the Negev, not only for routine care but especially during emergencies: “We’ll restore the hospital’s functionality quickly, and no patient will be left behind.”
Until Soroka resumes operations, emergency care will be rerouted to nearby hospitals, including Barzilai, Assuta Ashdod, and Kaplan. Assuta Beersheba is also preparing to receive patients. In addition, Maccabi’ health fund's urgent care center in the city is now functioning as a temporary emergency room, operating 24/7 with reinforced medical staff.
Soroka said in a statement: “This morning, Soroka Medical Center suffered a direct and unprecedented strike in the history of Israel’s healthcare system. The attack occurred while we were operating at full capacity, serving over one million residents and security personnel. The main damage was to the old surgical building, which had already been evacuated in recent days. The hospital is now closed to admissions, except for life-saving cases. Services will resume only after a full safety inspection. We urge the public not to come to the hospital unless absolutely necessary.”