Israel revokes work permits for relatives of Palestinian militants

The Defense Ministry, on Sunday revoked the permits to work in Israel for 164 Palestinians, related to the suspected members of the Nablus based militant group, Lion's Den, responsible for a surge in shooting attacks in the northern West Bank, the coordinator of government activities in the territories (COGAT) said.
According to security officials the militants who number approximately 40 members, are behind terror attacks carried out against Israeli troops and settlers in the area.
Last week, Israel imposed a closure on the West Bank city of Nablus, allowing travel in and out of the city only after strict security checks, resulting in protests and riots.
Revoking the ability to work in Israel, a collective punishment measure is seen as additional pressure on members of the group. "Terrorists must know their actions could affect their families," COGAT chief Major General Ghasan Alyan said.
"The security services will use all means at their disposal to thwart acts of terror," he said adding that the identity of the militants is known to authorities.
Some 2,500 permits to work in Israel have been revoked from terrorists who carried out attacks against Israelis, in the past year.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Ynet in an interview that one way or another, the actions of the group will come to an end.
"Eventually, we will lay our hands on the terrorists. The Lion's Den is a group of some 30 members. We will figure out how to reach them, and we will eliminate them. This terror group will be dismantled, and I hope as soon as possible," Gantz said.
Security officials said the number and level of clashes had reduced in recent days. Police arrested 47 Palestinians in east Jerusalem over the weekend, most of them underage youth, following riots.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Sunday, that a man who was critically injured in clashes with troops in the Nablus area, had died from his wounds. Three others were wounded in the incident.
The military said Palestinians had started "a violent riot" near the town of Qarawet Bani Hassan on Saturday and soldiers who had been operating there, opened fire.