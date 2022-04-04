Jerusalem's Damascus Gate tense after nighttime clashes

The Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem was tense but quiet on Monday after nighttime clashes between Israeli police forces and Palestinian rioters.

The security forces arrested at least ten Palestinians as the two parties clashed violently late on Sunday after evening Ramadan prayers. One of the policemen at the scene was lightly wounded by a bottle thrown at him that hit him in the face.

Damascus Gate riots on Sunday overnight ( Photo: AFP )

Israel Police is prepared for an escalation in Jerusalem in the upcoming days, East Jerusalem Operations Chief Superintendent Amir Ben Kiki told Ynet on Monday after a night of violence and arrests of Palestinians in Damascus Gate.

"We have been preparing for a few months, and went through a few possible scenarios, including harsh confrontations, the more they will try to test us, the more determined the police officers will be," Ben Kiki said.

Video footage from Damascus Gate Sunday overnight showed a crowbar that was thrown at the police, who responded by drawing guns against the Palestinians who gathered around them.

In addition, many young men were rioting near the police, who responded with clubs, and six police officers were also seen in civilian clothes as two of them punched and detained a suspect on the road.

"A handful of people, from tens of thousands who arrived and rioted, threw stones, bottles, a cop was hit in the head, another officer broke his arm. We do everything to prevent violations of the order, including dialogs and use of their community, but it's not always under our control," officer Ben Kiki said.

Ben Kiki was asked if an order was given to try and prevent confrontation despite the violence against the police officers and said that "the officers don't try to cause a further escalation, on the contrary."

Damascus Gate riots ( Video: Gil Yohanan, Israel Police Spokesperson )

"When they throw stones and bottles, we attempt to arrest only those who are responsible for inciting. However, in some situations, things go out of control and we have no choice but to use measures. We try to keep the holiday routine, but extremists chose to break the public order."

When asked if there is a way to cool down the violence Ben Kiki claimed that first and foremost, the Arab community must say conclusively that they don't want riots.

"We will act harshly against those who try to break the public order and cause riots, but the Arab population itself must tell those who are responsible for the riots that they don't want this, and that they only wish to celebrate the Ramadan holiday. There are tens of thousands of normative people and only because a handful of inciters riots break," he said.

Israel Police during the riots ( Photo: Reuters )

Ben Kiki was also asked if he believes these relatively small riots can ignite riots in other areas or in the whole country, and he replied that he doesn't believe a single incident will cause such deterioration.