Secular-Haredi clashes expose deeper fight over southern Israeli city’s future

Violent clashes between secular and ultra-Orthodox youths in Arad on Wednesday exposed deeper tensions in the southern Israeli city, where secular residents say they are fighting to preserve the city’s character as its Haredi population grows rapidly.

The clashes broke out during a nationwide ultra-Orthodox protest against the military draft. Secular residents in Arad staged a counterprotest and blocked vehicles driven by Haredi demonstrators. Footage from the scene showed pushing, punches and kicks.

S. at the protest before being attacked ( Video: Ilana Curiel )

One resident, identified only as S., told ynet she had come to block the vehicles after being injured two days earlier during Haredi celebrations for the release of a Ger Hasid suspected of domestic violence against his children. “They broke my arm and I ended up in the emergency room,” she said. “I came with an Israeli flag and they grabbed it from me.”

The Ger Hasid was released after widespread protests by Haredi residents in the city, who blocked roads while welcoming him back. Secular residents protested against the road closures.

“I came again today because I feel like a stranger in my own city, like my children have no future here,” S. said. “If we don’t do something now, it’s not clear what the future will look like.”

Secular and ultra-Orthodox youths clash in Arad during nationwide convoy protests against the draft ( Video: from social media )





Other secular residents said they felt the city’s public space was changing around them. “Our city has been sold,” said one longtime resident who asked not to be named. “I’ve been here since the 1970s, and today was the opening to all the chaos that is going to come.”

Another resident said, “We have become their hostages, and we need to show them who is in charge.”

Nikola Leiba, who was present during one of the violent confrontations, said Haredi protesters tried to take an Israeli flag from her. She said a police officer prevented them from doing so.

Gallery Secular and ultra-Orthodox youths clash in Arad during nationwide convoy protests against the draft ( Photo: Israel Police )

“Every day I feel worse,” she said. “What about my children’s future? We want to run away from here. As much as we wanted to stay, I don’t know if we can.”

One Haredi resident said the confrontations were painful. “It is sad what is happening here,” he said. “There are good people here.”

Arad Mayor Yair Maayan called for calm. “I call on everyone to stop immediately — the violence, the incitement and the harsh reactions on social media,” he said. “People are allowed to demonstrate and people are allowed to demonstrate against demonstrators. That is democracy — but not violence.”

Secular and ultra-Orthodox youths clash in Arad during nationwide convoy protests against the draft ( Photo: from social media )

The tensions in Arad have also centered on public transportation and commercial spaces. Residents say a city bus line operated by Metropoline has recently been replaced during peak hours by a de facto gender-separated route, though gender segregation on public buses is illegal in Israel and passengers are entitled to sit wherever they choose. The municipality said the directive did not apply to Arad residents, but Ger Hasidic leaders reportedly instructed boys and girls to travel separately.

Earlier, Ger Hasidim bought the city’s mall . Within a month, some business owners said they were asked to change displays. At one stand, images of women were removed at management’s instruction, while other shops were told to make their storefronts more modest.

One business owner said a representative of the new management told her that images of women were not allowed at the stand.